DNV releases 4th edition of battery scorecard

DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, released the fourth edition of its Battery Scorecard report. This edition of the Battery Scorecard incorporates independent testing results from 19 different battery cell types, as well as an outlook on future battery technologies and a new interactive online dashboard.

Electrification of global energy systems combined with the distributed build out of storage supply chains will further accelerate market uptake of battery storage. DNV’s Battery Scorecard illuminates the most pressing questions around batteries, including safety, useful life, and degradation.

For products using batteries such as electric vehicles (EVs) and projects using batteries on the power grid, engineers, developers, and owners need a solid understanding of their battery system to achieve performance and financial goals, DNV said. In addition, safety of individual cells and integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) has taken on heightened importance especially in light of the few, but highly publicized battery fires.

Selecting suitable technology suppliers is one of the most important and challenging endeavors for project developers. While batteries have been commercially available for decades, most stationary storage products are less than five years old. The Battery Scorecard provides project developers and owners data and insights that can help them select the correct technologies for the unique conditions of their projects.

For this edition of the scorecard, DNV tested 19 battery cell types through the Battery Scorecard Testing program across the following categories:

Cell performance (in three different applications: less than 2-hour grid support, 4-hour solar shifting, and high-power vehicle app)

Calendar fade

Battery management system optimization

Safety

When evaluating and selecting suitable technology suppliers, DNV recommends that project developers take the following steps to ensure project success: