DNV releases 4th edition of battery scorecard
05 September 2022
DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, released the fourth edition of its Battery Scorecard report. This edition of the Battery Scorecard incorporates independent testing results from 19 different battery cell types, as well as an outlook on future battery technologies and a new interactive online dashboard.
Electrification of global energy systems combined with the distributed build out of storage supply chains will further accelerate market uptake of battery storage. DNV’s Battery Scorecard illuminates the most pressing questions around batteries, including safety, useful life, and degradation.
For products using batteries such as electric vehicles (EVs) and projects using batteries on the power grid, engineers, developers, and owners need a solid understanding of their battery system to achieve performance and financial goals, DNV said. In addition, safety of individual cells and integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) has taken on heightened importance especially in light of the few, but highly publicized battery fires.
Selecting suitable technology suppliers is one of the most important and challenging endeavors for project developers. While batteries have been commercially available for decades, most stationary storage products are less than five years old. The Battery Scorecard provides project developers and owners data and insights that can help them select the correct technologies for the unique conditions of their projects.
For this edition of the scorecard, DNV tested 19 battery cell types through the Battery Scorecard Testing program across the following categories:
Cell performance (in three different applications: less than 2-hour grid support, 4-hour solar shifting, and high-power vehicle app)
Calendar fade
Battery management system optimization
Safety
When evaluating and selecting suitable technology suppliers, DNV recommends that project developers take the following steps to ensure project success:
Start with the cell. Battery energy storage systems all have battery cells as their core component, which dictate performance, safety, and cost. Find out who manufactures the cell (if different from the system integrator), and how long that cell has been in production.
Evaluate total deployments of cells and systems. Total deployments of the underlying battery cell and the integrated system are both good indicators of how reliable the product will be. There are often many bugs to work through after product launch. More experience in the field often leads to improved products.
Request the “Bankability Report”. Independent vetting of the integrated system is critical to make an informed decision. Battery manufacturers should have Bankability Reports on their products and should be excited to share these with potential customers to prove their commitment to transparency.
Request independent test data to validate performance, warranty claims, and safety. Testing provides validation of each product’s design, operation, and safety. Independent testing verifies that the product will operate as specified without manufacturer intervention. DNV recommends requesting independent test data from all battery suppliers before making a purchasing decision to better understand the product and its impact on your energy storage project or EV application.
