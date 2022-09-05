WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines
05 September 2022
Swiss marine power company WinGD and Korean engine builder HSD Engine have initiated a Joint Development Project (JDP) to advance the development of WinGD’s methanol-fueled big-bore engines. The aim is to deliver an engine capable of running on carbon-neutral green methanol by 2024, providing shipowners with a power solution enabling them to meet IMO’s 2050 target—and to reach net-zero emissions—with their next generation of vessels.
Under the JDP, WinGD will oversee combustion and injection research, exhaust aftertreatment requirements and engine concept design. HSD Engine will provide support on cost-effective manufacturing and assembly, provide engine testing capabilities and deliver fuel supply and exhaust aftertreatment systems.
With new fuels, new materials are needed and manufacturers’ involvement in design is critical to ensure that engines can be produced at reasonable costs and in a reasonable timeframe. HSD is well-known as a high-class engine builder that will be able to support WinGD in delivering the methanol-fueled two-stroke engines that our customers will be seeking for their vessels in the near future.—Dominik Schneiter, VP R&D, WinGD
The JDP will focus on some of the largest engines in the WinGD portfolio, the X92 and X82. These engines will be suitable for the larger and ultra-large container ships in which WinGD sees rapidly growing interest in green methanol. Demand is also growing, albeit at a slower pace, in the bulk carrier and tanker segments.
The WinGD X92 platform is one of the initial targets for methanol fueling.
The project is the latest partnership with engine builders aimed at accelerating the development of WinGD engines capable of running on new fuels. Schneiter said that multiple collaborations are essential to meet expectations of all shipbuilding markets and to develop jointly engine builders’ capabilities in testing and designing for new fuels.
WinGD originated from the diesel engine business of Sulzer Corporation in Winterthur, established in 1893 when the Sulzer Brothers signed an agreement with Rudolf Diesel for his new engine technology. Sulzer started diesel engine manufacturing in 1903 in Winterthur. In 1986 the last diesel engine left the Winterthur facility.
In November 1990, Sulzer established its Diesel Engine & Diesel Power Plant Division as a separate company, New Sulzer Diesel Ltd. In April 1997, New Sulzer Diesel Ltd. merged with Wärtsilä Diesel Oy to create Wärtsilä NSD Corporation which later became Wärtsilä Corporation.
The Swiss company, Wärtsilä Switzerland Ltd., responsible for the low-speed, two-stroke engine within Wärtsilä, was merged with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) in early 2015 and renamed Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd. (WinGD). In 2016, Wärtsilä Corporation transferred its remaining shares of WinGD to CSSC making WinGD 100% owned by CSSC.
WinGD was a major participant in the HERCULES-2 project, the follow-on from the long-term R&D project HERCULES to develop new technologies for marine engines. HERCULES was the outcome of a joint vision by the two major European engine manufacturer groups MAN & Wärtsilä.
'Carbon-neutral green methanol' is produced by combining CO2 and H2; CO2 from the air or from biogen and non-biogen waste gasses. It is called green if the H2 is produced by an electrolyzer; otherwise, it's grey H2.
What's in words? confusion; so that one loses the fact that anytime you burn hydrocarbons in the atmosphere and don't capture the exhaust, you produce GHG. And, it seems to me if you are busy converting energy from one form to another and each conversion is a lose of efficiency, you should use the initial form if possible.
I still not sure if this is not a complete load of you-know-what:
https://assets.siemens-energy.com/siemens/assets/api/uuid:a9a0f730-ed3e-4e3e-8593-d3de4d3df9bf/siemens-energy-emethanol-2020.pdf
Posted by: Lad | 05 September 2022 at 02:49 PM
@Lad
I am not aware of any proposals not to use energy in as near to its original form as possible, so avoiding conversion losses.
The problem is that it often is not.
That is why engineers figure out ways around that.
I am not sure what you imagine the alternatives are to attempting to use resources like methanol in as circular and sustainable fashion as possible are.
How do you think container ships are going to cross oceans?
You surely do not imagine that batteries are remotely able to do that?
And conversion of resources such as solar to electricity is itself a, very, lossy process, involving changing energy from one form to another, so perhaps you are against solar photovoltaics if that is your sole criteria?
Posted by: Davemart | 05 September 2022 at 03:21 PM