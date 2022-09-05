WinGD and HSD Engine collaborate to deliver methanol-fueled two-stroke engines

Swiss marine power company WinGD and Korean engine builder HSD Engine have initiated a Joint Development Project (JDP) to advance the development of WinGD’s methanol-fueled big-bore engines. The aim is to deliver an engine capable of running on carbon-neutral green methanol by 2024, providing shipowners with a power solution enabling them to meet IMO’s 2050 target—and to reach net-zero emissions—with their next generation of vessels.

Under the JDP, WinGD will oversee combustion and injection research, exhaust aftertreatment requirements and engine concept design. HSD Engine will provide support on cost-effective manufacturing and assembly, provide engine testing capabilities and deliver fuel supply and exhaust aftertreatment systems.

With new fuels, new materials are needed and manufacturers’ involvement in design is critical to ensure that engines can be produced at reasonable costs and in a reasonable timeframe. HSD is well-known as a high-class engine builder that will be able to support WinGD in delivering the methanol-fueled two-stroke engines that our customers will be seeking for their vessels in the near future. —Dominik Schneiter, VP R&D, WinGD

The JDP will focus on some of the largest engines in the WinGD portfolio, the X92 and X82. These engines will be suitable for the larger and ultra-large container ships in which WinGD sees rapidly growing interest in green methanol. Demand is also growing, albeit at a slower pace, in the bulk carrier and tanker segments.





The WinGD X92 platform is one of the initial targets for methanol fueling.

The project is the latest partnership with engine builders aimed at accelerating the development of WinGD engines capable of running on new fuels. Schneiter said that multiple collaborations are essential to meet expectations of all shipbuilding markets and to develop jointly engine builders’ capabilities in testing and designing for new fuels.

WinGD originated from the diesel engine business of Sulzer Corporation in Winterthur, established in 1893 when the Sulzer Brothers signed an agreement with Rudolf Diesel for his new engine technology. Sulzer started diesel engine manufacturing in 1903 in Winterthur. In 1986 the last diesel engine left the Winterthur facility.

In November 1990, Sulzer established its Diesel Engine & Diesel Power Plant Division as a separate company, New Sulzer Diesel Ltd. In April 1997, New Sulzer Diesel Ltd. merged with Wärtsilä Diesel Oy to create Wärtsilä NSD Corporation which later became Wärtsilä Corporation.

The Swiss company, Wärtsilä Switzerland Ltd., responsible for the low-speed, two-stroke engine within Wärtsilä, was merged with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) in early 2015 and renamed Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd. (WinGD). In 2016, Wärtsilä Corporation transferred its remaining shares of WinGD to CSSC making WinGD 100% owned by CSSC.





WinGD was a major participant in the HERCULES-2 project, the follow-on from the long-term R&D project HERCULES to develop new technologies for marine engines. HERCULES was the outcome of a joint vision by the two major European engine manufacturer groups MAN & Wärtsilä.