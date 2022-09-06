Researchers propose new hybrid resistance spot-laser welding process to join aluminum to steel

Researchers from Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have developed a new hybrid resistance spot-laser welding process to join aluminum to steel. The process, described in an open-access paper in the journal Materials & Design, first conducts resistance spot welding of aluminum and steel dissimilar materials, followed by laser spot welding.

Application of aluminum-steel dissimilar materials body structure is one of key solutions in the automotive industry to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel economy. Therefore, many research works have been conducted in order to achieve high-quality joints using aluminum to steel dissimilar materials in the past decades. However, there are two main challenging impediments for welding of aluminum to steel dissimilar materials.

One is that the extremely low solubility of iron in aluminum (∼0.03 %) leads to easy formation of brittle intermetallic compound (IMC: e.g. FeAl 3 and Fe 2 Al 5 ) in the weld instead of solid solution phases during the welding process; the other impediment relates to large thermal and residual stress produced in the welds due to different thermophysical properties between aluminum and steel such as thermal expansion coefficient, which results in the crack formation in the IMC layer and/or the weld, thus lowering the plastic deformation capacity and fatigue performance of the weld.

… Resistance spot welding (RSW) is one of the mainstream joining methods for car body-in-white (BIW) manufacturing because of its high efficiency and low cost. … Despite advantages of joining homogenous materials, it is still difficult for the conventional RSW process to directly joining of aluminum-steel dissimilar metals.

… In recent years, laser welding has shown many advantages such as high production efficiency and low heat input, and its application has gradually increased in the automotive industry. … However, laser welding of aluminum to steel still presents great challenge due to the formation of many cracks and brittle IMC, which prevent it from being widely used in joining aluminum-steel.

The purpose of this work is to fully take the advantages of RSW and laser welding to connect aluminum and steel dissimilar metals. A hybrid resistance-laser spot welding (HRLW) process is proposed combining a specially designed RSW process with laser welding in an innovative way.

—Li et al.