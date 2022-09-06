Wärtsilä propulsion solution selected for new hybrid tug in China

Wärtsilä Corporation, Trade press release, 5 September 2022 at 10:30 UTC+2 The new hybrid tug will operate in Xiamen port will be powered by Wärtsilä thrusters which support the sustainability requirements of the vessel. © Fujian Chuanzheng Shipbuilding industry Co., Ltd

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its advanced thruster solution for a new hybrid tug being built to operate in the port of Xiamen in China. The Wärtsilä thrusters selected have been especially designed for electric propulsion, and support the sustainability requirements of the vessel.

The tug is under construction for Xiamen Port Shipping at the Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding yard. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in June 2022 by Shanghai CSIC Marine Propulsion Equipment, the integrator for the newbuild project.





The project specifications emphasise emissions reduction and energy savings. The tug will operate with two Wärtsilä WST18FP-L steerable thrusters, providing optimal propulsion performance in line with the sustainability requirements.

Decarbonization is central to Wärtsilä’s design strategy, and the WST thrusters reflects the innovative development of our main propulsion systems supporting this strategy. We are also able to support the customer with local production, engineering and after sales in China which makes Wärtsilä a great choice for the full lifecycle of the tug boats. I am very pleased that Xiamen Port, Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Shanghai CSIC selected us as a partner for this industry’s future milestone project. —Lauri Tiainen, Director Thrusters and Propulsion Control Systems





The Wärtsilä WST18FP-L thrusters provide excellent thrust on bollard pull, and transit speed performance. They feature high hydrodynamic capabilities, less maintenance, easy installation, and better accessibility for servicing. The WST series has eight thruster types, ranging from 700 to 3300 kW, enabling vessels to meet and exceed the performance levels required in today’s competitive operating environment.

Xiamen port is an important deep water harbour in China’s Xiamen Fujian province. The 5000 HP tug is 38.3 meters long and is scheduled to enter operational service in 2023. The Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered in Q1 2023.