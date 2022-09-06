Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Rolls-Royce will deliver mtu naval gensets for F126; SCR systems for IMO III compliance
IONETIC launches EV battery pack design platform

Wärtsilä propulsion solution selected for new hybrid tug in China

06 September 2022

Wärtsilä Corporation, Trade press release, 5 September 2022 at 10:30 UTC+2 The new hybrid tug will operate in Xiamen port will be powered by Wärtsilä thrusters which support the sustainability requirements of the vessel. © Fujian Chuanzheng Shipbuilding industry Co., Ltd

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its advanced thruster solution for a new hybrid tug being built to operate in the port of Xiamen in China. The Wärtsilä thrusters selected have been especially designed for electric propulsion, and support the sustainability requirements of the vessel.

The tug is under construction for Xiamen Port Shipping at the Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding yard. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in June 2022 by Shanghai CSIC Marine Propulsion Equipment, the integrator for the newbuild project.

Ab23bbae665bc7ff_800x800ar

The project specifications emphasise emissions reduction and energy savings. The tug will operate with two Wärtsilä WST18FP-L steerable thrusters, providing optimal propulsion performance in line with the sustainability requirements.

Decarbonization is central to Wärtsilä’s design strategy, and the WST thrusters reflects the innovative development of our main propulsion systems supporting this strategy. We are also able to support the customer with local production, engineering and after sales in China which makes Wärtsilä a great choice for the full lifecycle of the tug boats. I am very pleased that Xiamen Port, Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Shanghai CSIC selected us as a partner for this industry’s future milestone project.

—Lauri Tiainen, Director Thrusters and Propulsion Control Systems

Steerable-thrusters-banner.tmb-1920x690

The Wärtsilä WST18FP-L thrusters provide excellent thrust on bollard pull, and transit speed performance. They feature high hydrodynamic capabilities, less maintenance, easy installation, and better accessibility for servicing. The WST series has eight thruster types, ranging from 700 to 3300 kW, enabling vessels to meet and exceed the performance levels required in today’s competitive operating environment.

Xiamen port is an important deep water harbour in China’s Xiamen Fujian province. The 5000 HP tug is 38.3 meters long and is scheduled to enter operational service in 2023. The Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered in Q1 2023.

Posted on 06 September 2022 in Hybrids, Market Background, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)