Ballard to power India’s first hydrogen trains
07 September 2022
Ballard Power Systems announced a fuel cell module order from Medha Servo Drives, a leading rail system integrator, which has been contracted by Indian Railways to develop India’s first hydrogen powered trains. Indian Railways is a statutory body under the ownership of Ministry of Railways, Government of India that operates India’s national railway system.
Two retrofitted diesel-electric commuter trains will integrate 8 units of 100 kW FCmove-HD+, Ballard’s latest fuel cell technology, based on the FCgen-LCS stack, which offers improved efficiency and power density than previous module generations.
The contract to provide the hydrogen-powered trains was awarded to Medha as a first step in Indian Railways’ path to achieve their net zero ambitions. The fuel cell modules are expected to be shipped in 2023, with trains scheduled to go into service in 2024, with potential for additional retrofits following the initial deployment.
Indian Railways estimate their investment in the hydrogen fuel cell project to have a payback of less than two years as the cost of hydrogen is now less than diesel. These conversions are not only expected to be more economic than their diesel counterpart, but also reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by over 11 metric tons and eliminate nearly a metric ton particulate matter per year.
Whew!
In determining if a project is a good investment, 6-8 years for payback is the normal horizon to greenlight a project.
For many regions of the world, the change in low volume train lines where electric rail/catenary can't make a payback, then this is a shoe-in.
The roll out is likely to be just as fast as practical, mainly in terms of gaining operating experience so that the running of the new tech goes smoothly.
Caveats:
Clearly the current high price of diesel etc influences this extreme competitiveness, and prices may drop back.
But the tech and roll out of hydrogen infrastructure is at a very early stage, and it is plain that shed loads of cost are going to be taken out.
In a management presentation, it is obvious that the case for introducing the tech would be overwhelming.
All that is without costing any of the benefits from reduced carbon emissions and the elimination of noxious air.
I wonder where they intend to source their hydrogen?
Hopefully it is green hydrogen, but even if it is not for the moment, then that can be changed later.
Posted by: Davemart | 07 September 2022 at 01:52 AM
I'm a bit surprised that not many seem to be looking to methanol on board trains, although these guys are trying:
https://www.rixindustries.com/rix-industries-fuels-rail-decarbonization-with-methanol-to-hydrogen-reforming-technology
It may be simply that reforming methanol on board is a bit less mature as a technology.
OTOH, there is plenty of room on trains for gaseous hydrogen, and no need to go to liquid as is advantageous for trucks, so if it ain't broke, why fix it?
Posted by: Davemart | 07 September 2022 at 10:42 AM