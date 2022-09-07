CMA CGM creates US$1.5B fund to accelerate energy transition in shipping and logistics

Shipping major CMA CGM Group is creating a Special Fund for Energies to accelerate its energy transition and achieve net-zero carbon by 2050. The Fund will invest to support the industrial production of new fuels, as well as low-emission mobility solutions across the Group’s business base (maritime, overland and air freight shipping; port and logistics services; offices). It will help to support a global innovation platform developed alongside large corporations, SMEs, start-ups, and the academic and scientific community.

The Fund will be backed by a US$1.5-billion budget and managed, starting in October 2022, by a dedicated team. Operating as a cross-functional organization covering all the Group’s operations and divisions, it will guide the Group’s overall strategy towards developing low-carbon energy solutions and accelerating their implementation.

The Fund is structured around four lines of focus:

First focus: Supporting the development and production of renewable fuels. The CMA CGM Group has already begun to respond to climate change by using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a transitional maritime fuel. The Fund has been tasked with (a) driving forward the emergence of industrial-scale production facilities for biofuels, biomethane, e-methane, carbon-free methanol, and other alternative fuels, and (b) increasing and securing volumes in line with Group needs, in partnership with other major industrial groups with expertise in these technologies, or with investment funds or promising start-ups.

The Fund follows on from projects that have already been identified and launched:

The Salamander Project will produce 11,000 tonnes of second-generation biomethane per year starting in 2026. As part of the partnership with Engie, its target is to generate 200,000 tonnes of renewable gas per year by 2028, to serve the needs of CMA CGM and the entire shipping industry. A biomethane production and liquefaction project, developed with Titan, will produce up to 100,000 tonnes by 2025, with the possibility of doubling output by 2027. As a partner in the Jupiter 1000 project in Fos, the CMA CGM Group aims to continue working with the consortium led by GRTgaz on means to mass-produce low-carbon e-methane for its ships and provide solutions to the challenges of decarbonizing gas networks and managing the intermittent nature of certain renewables.

Second focus: Accelerating the decarbonization of port terminals, warehouses and truck fleets. The CMA CGM Group operates more than 700 warehouses and around 50 port terminals worldwide. It is committed to enabling these facilities to generate enough carbon-free electricity (wind, solar, biomass-fueled, hydrogen-fueled) to become energy self-sufficient.

Port equipment in use will be electrified more quickly wherever feasible and effective. CEVA Logistics, a CMA CGM subsidiary, aims to meet all its electricity needs through carbon-free power generation by 2025. The subsidiary has plans to install 1.8 million m2 of photovoltaic panels and expand the use of LED lighting.

A transition plan for the truck fleets will also be implemented, with a particular focus on electrifying CEVA Logistics trucks.

Third focus: Supporting, trialing and launching projects at the cutting edge of innovation. In February 2020, the Group joined forces with Energy Observer to make hydrogen one of the energy sources of tomorrow. With the Energy Observer 2 project, the partners have taken a new step forward by working together on a prototype intra-regional container ship fueled by liquid hydrogen and designed to meet the latest technical and logistical standards. The project is focused on developing practical applications for this new technology, to enable carbon-free maritime shipping on a larger scale, in particular for short distances.

The Group has also decided to acquire a stake in Neoline, a prototype sail-powered cargo ship set to serve transatlantic routes by the end of 2024. It is also supporting SeaOrbiter, a prototype marine research vessel and floating oceanographic laboratory designed by French architect Jacques Rougerie that is exploring pathways to the emerging blue economy.

The CMA CGM Group’s R&D team will continue to optimize the design and propulsion of large container ships to reduce their fuel use, while developing increasingly effective solutions to help make maritime, overland and air freight shipping more energy efficient.

Fourth focus: Pursuing energy savings and improving the energy efficiency of CMA CGM employee working methods and daily mobility. This fourth focus has three main objectives: