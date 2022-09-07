ENC next-gen battery-electric and fuel-cell buses to be delivered in 2023

ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc. and a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, announced that the next generation of its zero-emission products, Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC), are now in development.





Both buses utilize the field-proven Axess platform and have advanced technology enabling longer ranges. Available to order now with expected delivery in 2023, ENC offers multiple Axess variations: Axess EVO-BE in 32', 35' and 40' and Axess EVO-FC in 40'.

The next generation Axess EVO-BE will feature 738 kWh of battery energy storage. The battery system and energy storage for the bus are supplied by Proterra Powered, a manufacturer of battery packs for electric vehicles.

The next-generation Axess EVO-FC bus is designed to have a range up to 400 miles, based on application, and will build on the legacy of ENC’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric bus. ENC was the first bus manufacturer to complete the 12-year/500,000 miles FTA Altoona test for a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric powered bus in 2018.

ENC selected BAE Systems, the industry leader in electric drive systems and controls for the transit industry, for its new Gen3 powertrain for the next generation Axess EVO-FC.

Both the Axess EVO-BE and EVO-FC buses leverage a common structural platform, propulsion system and technologies, with more than 90% commonality. This provides a simpler solution of aftermarket support, employee training and maintenance for our customers that currently or in the future operate a mixed Battery Electric and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric fleet.