StoreDot begins shipping EV cell samples to OEM partners; 100 miles in 5 minutes

StoreDot, the developer of extreme fast charging batteries for electric vehicles (earlier post), has commenced shipping production-ready EV cell samples of its ‘100in5’ (100 miles of range in 5 minutes) battery technology to more than one dozen strategic electric vehicle OEM partners and potential customers.

StoreDot’s strategic investors and partners include Daimler, BP, VinFast, Volvo, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy.

Shipped in EV form factor, the 30Ah silicon-dominant anode, lithium-ion pouch cells are currently undergoing intensive real-world testing with strategic OEM partners and other automotive players.





I am delighted that we have now commenced intensive, real-world testing with leading OEMs and am confident that our cells will exceed OEM expectations with respect to energy density and extreme fast charging. Current performance shows >900 consecutive extreme fast charging (10% to 80%) in just 10 minutes, with more than 300 Wh/kg. We are on track to exceed our commercialization milestone of 1000 cycles this year. With the support and collaboration with key partners, StoreDot plans to begin mass production of our ‘100in5’ cells and provide 100 miles of range for 5 minutes of charging during 2024. Our journey will not end there, as we confidently continue with our strategic goal of providing 100 miles of range with just 3 minutes in 2028, and in 2 minutes of charging within a decade. —Amir Tirosh, StoreDot Chief Business Officer

StoreDot has already shown the effectiveness of its extreme fast charging (XFC) battery in public during a live demonstration in Oslo in June, at The International Electric Vehicle Symposium (EVS). StoreDot is currently working on mass production readiness of its ‘100in5’ cells with its long-standing manufacturing partner, EVE Energy in China, in parallel to expanding its global manufacturing footprint in other geographies.