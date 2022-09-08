Daimler Truck subsidiary FUSO unveils the next generation eCanter

Daimler Truck subsidiary MFTBC (Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, FUSO) unveiled the next-generation model of the all-electric light-duty truck FUSO eCanter. Since the launch of the small-series production eCanter in 2017, around 450 vehicles have been handed over to customers in Japan, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand, covering a total of more than six million kilometers.

With five years of real customer experience, FUSO has developed the Next Generation eCanter, which offers even more diverse customer solutions with a significantly expanded vehicle lineup.





Start of sales of the Next Generation eCanter in the Japanese market is scheduled for spring 2023. FUSO will also launch the new vehicle in further overseas markets in the coming years. Following the world premiere in Japan, the European premiere of the Next Generation eCanter will take place at the IAA Transportation 2022 from 20-25 September in Hanover/Germany.

The Next Generation eCanter will feature the eAxle, integrating the motor with the rear axle and thus allowing for a more compact drivetrain structure. With these structural changes, a significant expansion of the product lineup was made possible.

FUSO’s Next Generation eCanter lineup will globally cover more than 100 variants, including 28 variants for the Japanese domestic market to address a wider range of logistics needs.

In addition to the current 7.5 ton (GVW) model, the new vehicle comes in weight classes ranging from 4.25 tons to 8.55 tons. The cab variation has also been expanded; now offering a new wide cab (1,995 mm) in addition to the standard cab width (1,695 mm) that allows for more flexibility on routes covering narrow roads. The range of wheelbases has also been expanded, from 2,500 mm up to 4,750 mm.

New modular battery concept. With the Next Generation eCanter, FUSO is introducing a new modular battery concept. The vehicle is available with three battery pack options, based on the wheelbase. Vehicles equipped with a single battery, with a rated capacity of 41.3 kWh, have a range of up to 70 km (43.5 miles) on one charge. Vehicles with two batteries cover a range of up 140 km (87 miles), and those with three batteries up to 200 km (124 miles).

To provide customers with even more flexibility, the new model is also equipped with a PTO power take-off unit which enables special purpose solutions for customers wishing to operate their eCanter with a tipper, rear crane, or climate-controlled van body, among other various options. This allows an even greater range of applications for customers. The complete vehicle lineup, specifications, and features may differ from market to market.

Details of the overseas models will be announced at the time of their launch.