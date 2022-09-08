California HVIP making $5M available for zero-emission Class 8 tractors at Port of LA

Starting 12 September, at 10 a.m. Pacific, the California Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) will make $5 million available for voucher requests for zero-emission Class 8 tractors performing drayage operations at the Port of Los Angeles.

Funding is made available through the Port’s Clean Truck Fund and administered by CALSTART on a first-come, first-served basis through the existing HVIP voucher request process and Voucher Processing Center. Voucher requests for this $5 million will follow HVIP requirements, including the eligible trucks and dealers listed at www.californiahvip.org.

Vouchers for Class 8 tractors performing drayage operations—whether funded by the Port allocation, or by standard HVIP funds, or by the 2022 drayage set-aside—are $150,000. Purchaser qualifications are defined in the HVIP Implementation Manual.

Purchasers must agree to the following additional requirements to receive Port of Los Angeles funds:

Provide drayage service to the San Pedro Bay port complex by making at least 50 trips per year for three years after the date of voucher redemption, including at least 25 trips at the Port of Los Angeles. A trip is defined as a single loaded gate entry to a port terminal.

Register the truck into the San Pedro Bay ports’ Port Drayage Truck Registry (PDTR) and comply with the PDTR’s insurance requirements.

Remain registered in the PDTR for three years after the date of voucher redemption.

Begin to use the truck in drayage service to the Port of Los Angeles no later than 60 days after taking delivery.

Other details are provided in the HVIP voucher request and Terms and Conditions form.

For purchasers who don’t meet these requirements—and for other types of vehicles—funds are still available through standard HVIP and other HVIP categories. Additional Clean Truck Fund allocations are expected to be made available through HVIP in future months.

