Imperial awards hydrogen contract to Air Products for Strathcona renewable diesel complex

Imperial has signed a long-term contract with Air Products for the supply of low-carbon hydrogen for Imperial’s proposed renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton, Alberta. (Earlier post.) Air Products will provide pipeline supply from its hydrogen plant under construction in Edmonton.

Imperial will use Air Products’ low-carbon hydrogen to produce renewable diesel at Strathcona that substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions relative to conventional production. The hydrogen and biofeedstock will be combined with a proprietary catalyst to produce premium low-carbon diesel fuel.

Air Products is increasing overall investment in its Edmonton hydrogen facility to CAD $1.6 billion to support the Imperial contract. The additional investment by Air Products will be used to facilitate integration with Imperial’s proposed project that is expected to enable further significant emissions reductions at Air Products’ overall complex.

Air Products will supply Strathcona with approximately 50% of the low-carbon hydrogen output from the 165 million standard cubic feet per day hydrogen production complex.

Imperial’s renewable diesel complex is expected to produce more than 1 billion liters per year of renewable diesel from locally sourced feedstocks. First announced in August 2021, the project is anticipated to realize about 3 million tonnes per year in emissions reductions in the Canadian transportation sector, which is estimated to be the equivalent to taking more than 650,000 vehicles off the road annually. The project is projected to create about 600 direct construction jobs, along with hundreds more through investments by business partners.

Third-party studies have shown renewable diesel from various non-petroleum feedstocks can provide life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions reductions of approximately 40 to 80 percent as compared to petroleum-based diesel.