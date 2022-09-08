Mahle showcasing new SCT motor at IAA Transportation

At the upcoming IAA Transportation trade fair in Hanover, Germany, MAHLE will premiere its new SCT electric motor (Superior Continuous Torque), which provides extremely high continuous power and is therefore especially suited to commercial vehicles. (Earlier post.)

In addition, MAHLE is presenting its newest systems solutions for battery electric drives, fuel cells and cleaner combustion engines which can also be fueled with hydrogen.





At the IAA Transportation, MAHLE is showing its technologies for battery electric vehicles in a tech demonstrator.

The new MAHLE SCT (Superior Continuous Torque) electric motor solves a dilemma common to many electric motors: the great discrepancy between continuous and peak power. While previous electric motors can only provide their peak power for a short time and then drop to around 60 to 70 percent, the MAHLE SCT electric motor can be operated continuously at more than 90% of its peak power.

This means it can run indefinitely at high power and is significantly smaller and lighter than a conventional electric motor with the same continuous power. This makes it suitable for use in all vehicle classes, including heavy commercial vehicles.

MAHLE achieved the necessary technological leap for the SCT electric motor by using an innovative, integrated oil cooling system.

With the introduction of the new electric motor, MAHLE becomes a full-range supplier in the field of electric drives. Its offerings range from pedelecs and e-scooters to passenger cars and delivery vans, as well as heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, and industrial applications.

At the IAA Transportation, MAHLE is also showing for the first time how its systems work together in electric commercial vehicles. The focus is on the overall drive and thermal management systems. For the latter, the core components of the system are the cooling module, air conditioning, high-voltage heater, electric compressor, battery and electronic cooling systems, coolant pump and an oil management module for temperature control of the electric motor.

Fuel cell peripherals. MAHLE traditionally has strong expertise in the areas of air management, filtration, thermal management and electronics. The technology group uses this expertise in its latest fuel cell technologies. The preparation of the outside air before it is fed to the fuel cell is of particular importance.

MAHLE air filters protect the fuel cells from particles and harmful gases with absolute reliability and throughout the entire service life of the vehicle. A modular concept makes the application simple and cost-effective. In order to be able to work optimally, fuel cells need humid air. MAHLE’s flat membrane humidifier accomplishes this. It increases efficiency and protects the cell from drying out.

Reliable humidification is also very important for maintaining a level of efficiency and contributes to the long service life of these expensive components.

MAHLE developed the flat membrane humidifier in conjunction with other partners. This development was sponsored by the Federal Ministry for the Economy and Climate Protection (BMWK).





MAHLE flat membrane humidifier.

In order to stabilize the voltage provided by the fuel cell across all load ranges, the company has developed a high-voltage DC/DC converter. It covers high outputs of up to 180 kW, reaches an efficiency of more than 97% and achieves very high power density.

Hydrogen engines. In addition to the fuel cell, the use of hydrogen as a combustion fuel has the potential to make many heavy-duty and off-highway applications climate-neutral particularly quickly. Hydrogen engines are suited for high load cycles with sudden load steps and handle heat, contamination and vibration well.

MAHLE will present a new power cell unit for the first time at the IAA—a system consisting of pistons, piston rings, conrods, pins and, if necessary, a cylinder liner as well as a high-pressure impactor for flushing the crankcase. This means that hydrogen can be used highly efficiently and safely in combustion engines with a long service life.