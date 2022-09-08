Nissan approves first bi-directional charger for use with Nissan LEAF in the US; Fermata Energy FE-15 charger

Nissan, working with Fermata Energy, a vehicle-to-grid services provider, has approved the first bi-directional charger for use with the Nissan LEAF in the US.

With Nissan’s approval, along with its UL 9741 certification for bi-directional charging systems, the Fermata Energy FE-15 charger has passed key requirements from Nissan, and has been verified to be compatible with the Nissan LEAF. Usage of the approved charger will also not impact the LEAF’s battery warranty.





Nissan LEAF and Fermata charger.

Bi-directional charging technology means not only charging the Nissan LEAF, but also sending energy stored in the vehicle battery back to the building or the grid. The Nissan LEAF is currently the only fully electric passenger vehicle in the US market able to supply energy to the grid, allowing LEAF owners with the Fermata Energy FE-15 bi-directional charger to park their vehicle, plug it in, and save money with their local electric utility as well as reduce the total cost of ownership of the vehicle.

Suited for companies with fleet vehicles, the Fermata Energy Demand Charge Management application, along with the FE-15 charger, continuously monitors a building’s electrical loads, and may draw on the Nissan LEAF’s energy to provide power to the building during more expensive high-demand periods. In states with utility demand response programs, bi-directional-enabled Nissan LEAF vehicles (MY2013 and later) are able to safely send energy stored in the battery to the grid during peak energy demand times, such as in summer months.

To support its long-term vision, Ambition 2030, Nissan continues to explore additional opportunities in the Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) market, including residential applications, working with leading third-party companies in the space such as dcbel.