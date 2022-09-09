Atlis Motor Vehicles and ArcelorMittal collaborate to accelerate development of electric pick-up truck

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian to partner on electric van production
09 September 2022

Atlis Motor Vehicles (Atlis), a vertically integrated start-up EV company developing an electric work truck and the batteries and motors to drive it, signed a collaborative agreement with ArcelorMittal, the leading producer of automotive steels, to help speed its product development.

Under the agreement, Atlis will use ArcelorMittal’s steel materials knowledge and S-in motion solutions to accelerate its vehicle design. Atlis will use ArcelorMittal’s S-in motion pickup truck model, as well as cab and box designs to help guide the design of its XT, a purpose-built, fully electric pickup truck designed to support individuals and fleet owners who work in agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries.

S-in motion is a set of lightweight steel solutions developed by ArcelorMittal for automakers who wish to create lighter, safer, and more environmentally friendly vehicles. Atlis will use ArcelorMittal’s body-in-white CAD engineering information to reduce weight and cost, while increasing the range of its XT.

The Atlis XP skateboard platform is the base for the 500-mile range electric Atlis XT pickup. A standard XP platform consists of two identical modular drive systems located in the front and rear of the vehicle, four traction motors, independent suspension, drive-by-wire technology and an Atlis battery pack. The modular system is designed to be plug-and-play, from a pickup to a box truck to a flatbed and will enable the vehicle to be serviceable even on the side of the road.

Our collaboration provides Atlis with designs that have been engineered and virtually homologated for vehicle crash and typical industry structural performance requirements and enable us to speed up product development. This is the latest example of how we source key technology and materials from strategic suppliers to meet the demanding performance characteristics needed in emissions-free electric work trucks.

—Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis2--f6342b53f33585dccbd1715b3ada7e92

The XT pickup will target best-in-class towing of 17,000 lbs. with a hitch and a max tow rating of 35,000 (GCWR) pounds with fifth wheel and gooseneck. XT configurations include service body upfits, 2 door or 4 door, 6.5-foot and 8-foot beds with dual rear wheel option, towing capabilities of 10,000 lbs., 14,000 lbs., and 17,000 lbs. XT drivers will be able to choose from a 300, 400, or 500-mile battery pack that ranges from 125kWh up to 250kWh capacity and will fully charge in just 15 minutes using a 1.5 MW charging station.

