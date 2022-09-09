Cummins scaling Belgium electrolyzer manufacturing capacity to 1GW through IPCEI support

Cummins will expand PEM electrolyzer manufacturing capacity at its Oevel, Belgium, factory to 1 gigawatt with the support from the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) Hy2Tech program. IPCEI—recently approved by the European Commission, with funding granted by Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship Agency (VLAIO)—will help Cummins develop a new generation of PEM electrolyzer cell stacks to power large-scale hydrogen production systems.

The expansion in Belgium adds to Cummins’ already scaling global electrolyzer manufacturing footprint. The company has added capacity at its Mississauga, Canada, facility and is building two new electrolyzer factories in Spain and China, each starting at 500MW of manufacturing capacity and scalable to 1GW.

IPCEI Hy2Tech includes 41 projects from 35 companies in 15 European countries.