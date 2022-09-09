Werner Enterprises signs letter of intent to secure 500 Cummins X15H hydrogen engines

Werner Enterprises, a premier transportation and logistics provider, has signed a letter of intent to purchase 500 Cummins’ 15-liter hydrogen internal combustion engines upon availability. (Earlier post.) The two companies announced earlier this year that Werner Enterprises plans to validate and integrate Cummins’ 15-liter natural gas and Cummins’ X15H hydrogen engines, both part of Cummins’ fuel-agnostic platform, into their fleet. (Earlier post.)





X15H under development

Since announcing the fuel agnostic platform, which includes the hydrogen option in both the 15-liter and 6.7-liter displacements, Cummins has responded to customer interest globally about the potential of the platform, and about hydrogen in particular.

Our fleet customers have shown tremendous enthusiasm for Hydrogen internal combustion engines, which we believe can be a breakthrough technology essential to reaching Destination Zero. With enough interest, we believe we can manufacture this technology at scale yet this decade providing customers with an option that is a low initial cost, extended vehicle range, powertrain installation commonality, and end user familiarity. —Jim Nebergall, General Manager, Cummins Hydrogen Engine Business

Destination Zero is Cummins’ strategy to go further, faster to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) and air quality impacts of its products and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Hydrogen engines offer OEMs and end-users the benefit of adaptability by continuing to use familiar mechanical drivelines with vehicle and equipment integration. This mirrors current powertrains while continuing to provide the power and capability for meeting application needs. Significant reuse of parts and components from Cummins’ existing platforms drives scale advantages on cost and is also projected to deliver reliability and durability equal to diesel.

Hydrogen engines can use zero-carbon green hydrogen fuel, produced by Cummins-manufactured electrolyzers. The projected investment in renewable hydrogen production globally will provide a growing opportunity for the deployment of hydrogen-powered fleets utilizing either Cummins fuel cell or engine power.