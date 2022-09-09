GM reveals 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevrolet has officially introduced its third EV this year: the 2024 Equinox EV. With a starting price of around $30,000 on the 1LT base trim, the Equinox EV plugs Chevrolet into the critical compact SUV segment; GM says it expects the EV to be the most affordable EV in its class. It rounds out an electrified portfolio that covers major segments, including full-size trucks (Silverado EV), midsize SUVs (Blazer EV) and compact SUVs (Bolt EV and Bolt EUV). Equinox EV will also be available with up to an available GM-estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge.





In addition to the Ultium-based propulsion technologies, features include a large infotainment screen—including an available 17.7-inch-diagonal system—a strong suite of standard and available driver assistance technologies, and available Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology for compatible roads.

Front-wheel-drive with GM estimated 210 horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque is standard; a 290-horsepower and 346 lb-ft torque eAWD system is available. One-Pedal Driving is also standard and allows the Equinox EV to accelerate and slow to a full stop, using only the accelerator.

For charging, 11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging, which can add up to 34 miles of range per hour of charging, per GM estimates, is standard. 19.2 kW Level 2 (AC) charging is available on 3RS eAWD, which can add up to 51 miles of range per hour of charging, per GM estimates.

DC fast-charging capability of up to 150 kW, which enables approximately 70 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, per GM estimates, is standard.

GM covers the Equinox EV’s battery with an 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty, in addition to the vehicle’s standard bumper-to-bumper coverage.

EV propulsion systems and estimated range