Jeep to introduce four electric SUVs in N America and Europe by end of 2025

Jeep will introduce four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025. As part of an ongoing comprehensive product plan, 50% of Jeep brand sales in the US will be fully electric by 2030, while 100% of European sales will be all-electric by then. The plan is in full support of the net-zero carbon emissions targets set by Stellantis during the Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan.

The Jeep brand showed the first images of two fully electric SUVs—the all-new Jeep Recon and an all-new Wagoneer, code name Wagoneer S—that will arrive in North America and other regions around the world, while confirming that the all-new, all-electric Jeep Avenger will launch in Europe early next year.

Jeep brand electrified portfolio in North America. Building upon the success of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) in the US, and the recently introduced Grand Cherokee 4xe, the brand is developing a comprehensive electrified product range.

This electrification plan will also expand the Wagoneer portfolio. The brand will offer an all-new, all-electric Wagoneer in the premium midsize SUV segment, while in the large SUV segments the Wagoneer models will deliver powertrains that target an estimated 500 miles of combined range.

By 2030, the Jeep brand will offer a full range of new battery-electric vehicles (BEV), establishing a lead in the SUV industry in terms of the number of models, segment participation and sales volume. As a result, 50% of brand sales in the US will be all-electric vehicles.

Jeep Recon. One of the first all-new electric SUVs that will launch in North America is the Jeep Recon. The Jeep Recon is designed from the ground up to be 100% Jeep 4x4 and 100% zero emission. This SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, and it will enhance off-roading adventures with:

Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tires.

A one-touch powertop, removable doors and glass.

The latest generation Uconnect system, including detailed travel guides of the most notable off-road trails





Jeep Recon

This global SUV will be displayed to the public next year and production will start in 2024 in North America. Customers in the U.S will be able to make a reservation for the new Jeep Recon BEV SUV in early 2023. The Jeep Recon will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.

All-electric Wagoneer. The Wagoneer family is also set to grow with an all-new SUV. Code-named Wagoneer S, this fully electric vehicle will continue to expand the brand’s presence in the premium SUV segment. This new, all-electric, global SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, targeting a range of 400 miles on a single charge, 600 hp and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds.





Wagoneer S

The all-new Wagoneer BEV will also be displayed to the public next year and production will start in 2024 in North America. Customers in the US will be able to make a reservation for this all-electric Wagoneer model in early 2023. It will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.

Jeep Avenger arrives in Europe in 2023. In Europe, the Jeep brand has already made a big shift by offering only electrified SUVs in countries such as Germany and France. By the end of this year, 100% of the Jeep SUV portfolio will be electrified in almost all of the European markets.

The Jeep brand will introduce four zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2025, with offerings in the main volume segments. As a result of this product onslaught, all the Jeep vehicles on sale in the region will be 100% electric by 2030.

The first model of this product offensive is the all-new, all-electric Jeep Avenger, a compact SUV that was presented during the Stellantis Dare Forward long-term strategic plan earlier this year.

The all-new Jeep Avenger, to be introduced in Europe and other markets, such as Japan and South Korea, will be positioned under the Jeep Renegade and will be produced in the high-efficiency plant in Tychy, Poland.

With a targeted electric range of 400 kilometers, this new SUV will offer impressive ground clearance, breakover and approach angles for its segment, while delivering a modern and technologically advanced interior, with plenty of space for people and cargo.