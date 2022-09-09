Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian to partner on electric van production

Mercedes‑Benz Vans, a full-range provider of electric private and commercial

vans, and electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate a strategic partnership. The partnership will enable the companies to cooperate on the production of electric vans.

Subject to the parties entering into final binding agreements and to obtaining the relevant regulatory clearances, the companies intend to establish a new joint venture manufacturing company with the purpose of investing in, and operating, a factory in Europe to produce large electric vans for both Mercedes‑Benz Vans and Rivian, starting in a few years.

The target is to build an all-new electric-only production facility leveraging an existing Mercedes‑Benz site in Central/Eastern Europe.

The companies envision production-optimized vehicle designs for efficient manufacturing on common assembly lines. They will aim to produce two large vans, one based on VAN.EA (MB Vans Electric Architecture), the electric-only platform of Mercedes‑Benz Vans, and the other based on the second-generation electric-van, Rivian Light Van (RLV) platform.

Further options for increased synergies from the joint venture will also be explored.

By working together, the partners will be able to leverage operations synergies and substantially increase cost efficiency to help make the vans more affordable for commercial customers driven by total cost of ownership.

With Vito E-CELL in 2010, Mercedes-Benz Vans was a pioneer in the field of locally emission-free transporters. Today, customers can choose from four Mercedes-Benz battery-electric driven vans: the eVito Panel Van, the eSprinter, the eVito Tourer and the EQV. With the new eCitan and the upcoming EQT the van portfolio will soon be completely electrified. The next generation eSprinter will be launched in 2023.

From the middle of the decade, Mercedes-Benz Vans implements the next stage in its electrification strategy with VAN.EA (MB Vans Electric Architecture). Starting in 2025, all mid-size and large vans based on the new modular architecture will be electric-only.

Rivian is building a brand and product portfolio; the R1T, R1S, and Electric Delivery Van (EDV) last-mile delivery vans are Rivian’s first vehicles in the consumer and commercial space. The R1T and R1S are flagship products for Rivian, uniquely combining performance, utility, and efficiency. On the commercial side Rivian launched the EDV, which was designed and engineered by Rivian in collaboration with Amazon.