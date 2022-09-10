Volkswagen presents all-electric ID. XTREME off-road concept car

At the international ID. Treffen in Ticino, Switzerland, Volkswagen presented the ID. XTREME off-road concept car. The fully electric concept car with all-wheel drive system is based on the ID.4 GTX and combines the strengths of a modern SUV with the sense of adventure embodied by a rugged off-road vehicle.





The ID. XTREME concept vehicle was created by the team of Andreas Reckewerth (the head of overall vehicle MEB) in the Volkswagen Development department. A high-performance drive on the rear axle and software adaptations in the drive control unit increase the system power of the concept car by 65 kW to 285 kW compared with the ID.4 GTX—i.e., by about 30%.

The ID. XTREME is made by enthusiasts at Volkswagen for ID. enthusiasts here in Locarno. We are really eager to find out how the fans of electromobility react to the vehicle. Based on the feedback from our community, we will decide how to proceed with the project. —Silke Bagschik, Head of the MEB Product Line

Raised rally running gear, 18-inch off-road wheels, a modified crash member with additional front bumper, and 50 mm-wider wings manufactured by 3D printing combine to give the concept vehicle an off-road look. The roof carrier with additional LED lights and the completely closed aluminum underbody also equip the fully electric all-wheel drive vehicle for excursions away from paved roads.

Acoustically also, the ID. XTREME has something special to offer: the driving noise was developed together with Volkswagen Design especially for the concept vehicle and is output to the outside via a sound generator in the wheel housing.

A no longer required test vehicle from production development and a used 82 kWh battery were taken as the basis for the concept vehicle.

The ID. Treffen event by and for fans of electric mobility is taking place for the second time this year and could become the green and sustainable event for electric mobility modelled on the GTI meeting at Lake Wörth (Austria). This year, ID. enthusiasts from the whole of Europe are meeting up on the shore of Lago Maggiore from 6 to 10 September to share their experiences with electric mobility.

Initiated and organized by private members of the ID. Drivers Club, the ID. Treffen is supported by Volkswagen as part of its commitment to the way to ZERO. Alongside the ID. XTREME, Volkswagen is also presenting other models from the ID. family in Locarno.