BASF and Samsung Heavy Industries collaborate on carbon capture & storage onboard maritime vessels

BASF and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) will carry out a collaborative feasibility assessment of capturing CO 2 onboard maritime vessels using BASF’s OASE blue technology for flue gas applications. Towards this end, both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage (OCCS) technology at the trade show Gastech 2022 in Milan, Italy.

The scope of the collaboration includes a marinization study as well as engineering design and construction of the carbon capture unit. BASF will support with its expertise on floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) and with its well proven OASE blue technology contributing to sustainability by substantial energy savings compared with conventional technologies.

SHI will evaluate the feasibility of installing the gas treatment technology onboard maritime vessels. The joint effort is in line with the strategy of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce the carbon intensity of international shipping by at least 40% by 2030.

BASF markets its range of gas treating technologies, the corresponding solvents and complete technical services including the digital platform OASE connect under the brand OASE. As an “accelerator” in the BASF portfolio, the OASE products are part of the system solutions that make a significant contribution to sustainability in the value chain.

Compared to conventional technologies, OASE offers the highest efficiency in gas treatment.

OASE blue was developed specifically as an optimized large-scale post-combustion capture (PCC) technology. With low energy consumption, low solvent losses and an exceptionally flexible operating range, OASE blue is targeted for use in flue gas carbon capture from sources such as fossil power generation plants or steam turbines.

BASF continues the innovative development of the OASE blue process in a joint project with Linde.