VinFast delivers first 100 VF 8s to customers in Vietnam; first global delivery expected in December

At the VinFast manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, VinFast held an event to mark the deliveries of the first batch of 100 VF 8 all-electric vehicles for VinFast’s pioneer customers who made the earliest reservations. After these initial deliveries in Vietnam, VinFast plans to export the next batch of approximately 5,000 VF 8s to the US, Canada, and Europe.

The first international customers are expected to receive their vehicles as early as December 2022.





The VinFast VF 8 is an electric SUV made for global markets with a 5-seat configuration and overall dimensions of 187.00" (length) x 76.14" (width) x 65.63" (height). The VF 8 is equipped with ADAS, a series of advanced automated driving features that includes Highway Assist, Automated Lane Changing Assist, Smart Parking Assist, Smart Summon Mode, and Remote Parking Assist.

In addition, the VF 8 is equipped with the “Smart Services” package, along with features for controlling and interacting with the vehicle through voice, remote vehicle control which can be accessed via the VinFast app. The package also includes other impressive high-quality user experiences, such as online shopping, and video games that synchronize with your phone.

The VinFast VF 8 has two versions: Eco and Plus. The VF 8 Eco version is equipped with a 260 kW-maximum-power electric motor reaching a maximum torque of 500 N·m (approximately 369 lb-ft) that sustains a range of up to 260 miles after each full charge (WLTP). The VF 8 Plus version is equipped with a 300 kW-maximum-power electric motor reaching a maximum torque of 620 N·m (approximately 457 ft-lbs) with a range of up to 248 miles per each full charge (WLTP).

In addition to the battery subscription policy announced earlier this year, as of 1 September, VinFast offers an option to purchase batteries with cars to meet the diverse needs of customers. Customers who made reservations to purchase a VF 8 or VF 9 before September 1, 2022, can keep their original battery subscription option and enjoy a permanent rate for the lifetime of their vehicle. They also have the option to select a new option—purchasing the vehicle and battery together, to own the complete package.

Customers who made early reservations under the VinFirst program also received offers including a voucher worth 150-million VND (Vietnam), $3,000 USD (US), $3,500 CAD (Canada) €2,500 EUR (EU); a VinFast Smart Driving package worth 132 million VND (Vietnam), $6,500 USD (US), $8,125 CAD (Canada), €7,250 EUR (EU); and a 118-million VND Vinpearl’s voucher (about US$5,000 USD), and more.

Customers who own a VF 8, or any VinFast vehicle, will receive customer care service and after-sales assistance including VinFast’s 10-year warranty, mobile charging, mobile service, 24/7 free rescue during the warranty period, and more.