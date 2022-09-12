Williams Advanced Engineering debuts ultra-high performance EV platform for hypercars; H2 variant under development

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) unveiled an ultra-high performance electric vehicle platform designed to accelerate the ambitions of hypercar manufacturers, from start-ups to OEMs.

The latest iteration of WAE EV platforms, EVR is focused on the growing electric hypercar sector, with a lightweight composite structure that mounts the high-performance battery system in the middle of the vehicle, optimising centre of gravity.

EVR can support a range of electric hypercar configurations, from track-only vehicles where power-to-weight is maximized, to roadgoing models, both open-roof Targa and fixed-roof GT architectures. This is made possible by the architecture’s central tub which has been designed to allow for such flexibility, including open roof design, while still featuring the very latest performance technology such as active aerodynamics.





With a 85 kWh battery and peak power of 1650 kW, EVR enables sub-2.0 secs 0-100 km/h acceleration and a top speed more than 400 km/h (248 mph) with a vehicle mass less than 1800 kg, along with fast-charging capability of sub-20 mins and a range in excess of 450 km (279 miles). All-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive layouts are supported through multiple e-motor configurations.

For start-ups, EVR provides a complete turnkey solution, with WAE delivering the entire vehicle, with exterior design support supplied by the customer or a WAE partner.





For OEMs, EVR accelerates route to market, with the entire engineering and assembly of the rolling chassis completed by WAE. Capable of being adapted for both the OEM’s design and styling requirements, EVR reduces time from development to market launch.

Equally, for OEMs and Tier 1s, EVR provides the opportunity to integrate new products to push the boundaries of electric powertrain technology, with the rolling chassis capable of being continuously developed with WAE’s newest motor and battery technologies.

Engineered for maximum flexibility for customer requirements, both in terms of interior and exterior design, EVR results in a reduced time to market with class-leading performance, with WAE targeting delivery of a first EVR-based prototype within 12 months from project kick-off to delivery of a first production vehicle in 24 months.

EVR is also ready for a hydrogen future with an EVR-H fuel cell variant also being developed to deliver the equivalent performance of a pure BEV platform but powered by green hydrogen.

Williams Advanced Engineering also unveiled the Scalable Battery Module (SBM). Utilizing WAE’s proprietary Sense Chain architecture, the SBM system eliminates the replication of electronics, while enabling independent scaling of voltage and capacity and the realization of bespoke battery concepts in record time.





WAE’s modular toolkit enables automotive customers to create custom pack and sub-pack systems faster, supporting low- to medium-volume electric vehicle developers across a range of industries. Each module is 1.08 kWh with a voltage of 50V Max, 43V Nominal with an energy density of >240Wh/kg.