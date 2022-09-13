PEUGEOT introduces all-electric 308 sedan and wagon; first European manufacturer with 100% electric wagon
13 September 2022
With electrified plug-in hybrid versions already available, two new PEUGEOT 308 silhouettes—the sedan and wagon SW—will be available in a 100% electric version from 2023. PEUGEOT will be the first European manufacturer to offer a 100% electric wagon.
The E-308 and E-308 SW will be powered by a new electric motor, developing 115 kW (156 bhp) and with a range of more than(248 miles) 400 km (WLTP cycle) depending on the level of equipment. This motor will complement the current range, which includes 180 bhp/132 kW and 225 bhp/162 kW plug-in hybrids and internal combustion versions.
The gearbox on the PEUGEOT E-308 and E-308 SW optimizes its range, while maintaining a high level of performance with a responsiveness specific to electric motors.
The battery is also new generation. It is a 54 kWh high-voltage battery (51 kWh useful) with a new chemistry. The battery has a new chemical composition with 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese, 10% Cobalt, which operates at 400 volts. Average fuel consumption for the all-electric 308 is 12.7 kWh/100 km.
To manage energy consumption as effectively as possible, the driver can select his or her driving mode (ECO, NORMAL and SPORT), and even, due to the "BRAKE" mode, increase deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released in order to optimisze energy recovery.
The on-board three-phase charger comes as standard and has a power rating of 11 kW. The charging socket accepts all charging modes. From a 100kW public charging point, the vehicle charge will go from 20% to 80% charge in less than 25 minutes.
Available in Allure and GT trim levels, the new PEUGEOT E-308 and E-308 SW will arrive on the market successively in mid-2023.
The new PEUGEOT E-308 and E-308 SW feature the latest generation of driving aids. These include:
Adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function,
Long-range blind spot monitoring (75 meters),
Rear Traffic Alert, which warns of danger when reversing.
This is pretty much the present reality for BEVs.
For more reasonably priced cars, and it should be noted that this still costs a lot more than an equivalent ICE, you end up with way less utility.
Limited range, of course.
Dubious environmental credentials, as the car is heavy, and does nothing to reduce the biggest killer from cars, which is not exhaust emissions from a modern car, but tire wear particulates, as well as the use of cobalt with all its environmental and resource drawbacks.
And most motorists simply have not got off road locations, garages etc to charge in.
None of this is to say that the electrification of transport is not worthwhile, indeed essential, but present lithium ion technology has been grossly oversold by the greatest salesman of the age.
Umpteen billions have been spent to enable the well off to buy bling cars, with fake environmental credentials, when a fraction of the money could have put batteries into delivery vehicles, buses etc for much greater decarbonisation and pollution reduction.
But it is still progress, albeit very inefficiently realised.
Posted by: Davemart | 13 September 2022 at 03:25 AM
"Average fuel consumption for the all-electric 308 is 12.7 kWh/100 km." sounds very good.
At least it is not pretending to be an SUV.
Only 10% cobalt in the battery.
Do you have figures for the deaths due to tire wear particulates?
Posted by: mahonj | 13 September 2022 at 04:43 AM
Hi mahonj:
To be clear until recently cars and trucks were pumping out so much rubbish from their exhausts, including lead (!) that no one thought too heavily about particulates from non-exhaust emissions, so great progress has been made.
The bigger and heavier the vehicle, and the faster it accelerates, the greater the problem.
Buses and trucks are the greatest worry, which is one reason that fuel cell ones are worth a look, as although they don't pick up their own particulates, because they have to filter the air to work, they leave city air cleaner than before they passed.
BEVs do reduce brake dust by regen braking, but the heavier and faster the car is moving, of course the bigger the issue from heavy braking using the friction brakes, and of course road dust and tire particulates.
Here are a few of my links outlining the issues.
First how it works:
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2019/07/20190714-nee.html
As can be seen, the issue is now overwhelmingly non-exhaust emissions, although of course we are in the process of addressing GHG, which is wonderful news which I do not seek to minimise.
And:
https://www.nanoparticles.ch/2015_ETH-NPC-19/Poster/44_Tonegawa.pdf
Posted by: Davemart | 13 September 2022 at 05:00 AM
Tire particulates (cont)
Updates:
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2022/05/20220513-ea.html
https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1135856_bigger-batteries-evs-boost-particulate-emissions-from-tires-study
So no, I don't directly have figures for mortalities due to tire particulates, but the severity of the issue is apparent, and heavy and fast accelerating is the opposite of the solution.
Posted by: Davemart | 13 September 2022 at 05:04 AM
I think we can remove "range" from the list of objections. 400KM with a 25 minute recharge is plenty for longer trips, and it's easily a week's worth for city dwellers. I know that some people claim to have 800KM daily commutes (and never eat or use bathrooms), but they are an edge case.
Cost is also an obsolete objection. Fuel savings already cover the extra up-front cost, and that's before you need to spend thousands of Euros on oil changes and timing belt replacements. Resale value will also be better, if current trends continue.
Your other objections are valid, but they are also relative. Electric cars are heavier than fossil-fuel cars, but they use lower-rolling-resistance tyres. Cobalt mining is an environmental issue, but so is oil extraction.
Posted by: Bernard | 13 September 2022 at 08:08 AM
The problem is that the trend is towards larger and larger batteries, which means heavier and heavier cars.
IMO a medium (say 10-30 kWh) battery and a range extender would do most people, like a Nissan e-power with a PHEV sized battery.
Ideally, you could size the battery to your typical daily needs, rather than fantasy maximum needs.
Posted by: mahonj | 13 September 2022 at 10:07 AM
Hey Bernard.
That is WLTP cycle.
What is the range going to be when the car is five years old, and the battery has aged, and its cold?
If you plan a journey and a charger is out of service, then you are in problems.
It is fine for running around the city, providing you can conveniently charge, which very many city dwellers can't.
As for the cost thing, that is dependent here in the UK on exemption from fuel duty, which we are already told is not going to last.
Something like CATL's sodium batteries might come in at the right cost for genuine cost savings, but present lithium ion batteries are nowhere near cheap enough.
I still of course support the electrification of transport, but it has to be assessed in real terms, not the promo stuff put out.
Electric cars are much more expensive and way less convenient at the present time.
That is not to say that we should not make the transition, but that is where we are at the moment, and poorer motorists are paying in lots of ways for the better off to get subsidised on their expensive cars.
Posted by: Davemart | 13 September 2022 at 10:22 AM
Or, use a "2 car PHEV".
Get a Citroen AMI for city use and a Golf TDi for long range use.
You don't have to own both of them, maybe you could join or start an EV/ICE swap / loan club.
Or just a Prius or a Corolla hybrid.
Posted by: mahonj | 13 September 2022 at 10:48 AM
@mahonj:
The biggest selling BEV in Europe at the moment is the Fiat 500 EV, which is a modest city car indeed.
My view is that there is nothing wrong with designing EVs as city cars, with the present cost and weight of batteries.
Half way offerings like this 308EV really serve to show up the shortcomings of present EVs, although I admit that even in a city I would sooner drive one than the 500EV.
At least neither one is going to be massively accelerating tire-shredders, although certainly heavy for what they are.
Posted by: Davemart | 13 September 2022 at 11:20 AM