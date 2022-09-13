PEUGEOT introduces all-electric 308 sedan and wagon; first European manufacturer with 100% electric wagon

With electrified plug-in hybrid versions already available, two new PEUGEOT 308 silhouettes—the sedan and wagon SW—will be available in a 100% electric version from 2023. PEUGEOT will be the first European manufacturer to offer a 100% electric wagon.





The E-308 and E-308 SW will be powered by a new electric motor, developing 115 kW (156 bhp) and with a range of more than(248 miles) 400 km (WLTP cycle) depending on the level of equipment. This motor will complement the current range, which includes 180 bhp/132 kW and 225 bhp/162 kW plug-in hybrids and internal combustion versions.

The gearbox on the PEUGEOT E-308 and E-308 SW optimizes its range, while maintaining a high level of performance with a responsiveness specific to electric motors.

The battery is also new generation. It is a 54 kWh high-voltage battery (51 kWh useful) with a new chemistry. The battery has a new chemical composition with 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese, 10% Cobalt, which operates at 400 volts. Average fuel consumption for the all-electric 308 is 12.7 kWh/100 km.

To manage energy consumption as effectively as possible, the driver can select his or her driving mode (ECO, NORMAL and SPORT), and even, due to the "BRAKE" mode, increase deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released in order to optimisze energy recovery.

The on-board three-phase charger comes as standard and has a power rating of 11 kW. The charging socket accepts all charging modes. From a 100kW public charging point, the vehicle charge will go from 20% to 80% charge in less than 25 minutes.

Available in Allure and GT trim levels, the new PEUGEOT E-308 and E-308 SW will arrive on the market successively in mid-2023.

The new PEUGEOT E-308 and E-308 SW feature the latest generation of driving aids. These include: