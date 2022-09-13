Shell chooses Driivz’s EV charging and smart energy management platform for European buildout

Israel-based Driivz announced that Shell has selected the Driivz EV charging and smart energy management platform to help accelerate the build out of new charging locations in more than 10 European countries, supporting Shell’s ambition to operate more than 500,000 charge points globally by 2025 and 2,500,000 by 2030.

Initially, Shell will deploy Driivz’s EV charge point operations management software as the framework for new installations in Austria and France, leveraging the platform’s scalability to expand to other European markets.

The Driivz platform provides real-time monitoring of charger status and remote self-healing capabilities that proactively resolve up to 80% of charger issues. The Driivz platform is hardware-agnostic and supports many charger types and standards, providing Shell with a solution that is future-ready and backwards-compatible for all OCPP protocols, and capable of roaming with other EV charging networks.

The Driivz solution will integrate with Shell’s driver-facing “Shell Recharge” app. Driivz’s smart energy management software and proprietary interface for EV fleet management complement Shell’s support for commercial and fleet customers in decarbonizing and electrifying their fleets.

Driivz, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vontier, is a global software supplier to EV operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. Driivz’s team serves customers in more than 25 countries, including global industry players such as Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer and eMobility Power.

Driivz's platform manages tens of thousands of EV chargers in North America, Europe, and APAC, used by more than 1 million EV drivers.