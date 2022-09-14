4 Gen Logistics to deploy 41 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to service the Port of Long Beach

Volvo Trucks North America customer 4 Gen Logistics, a fourth generation, family-owned drayage company, has ordered 41 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to haul freight between the Port of Long Beach and Southern California’s Inland Empire—a national logistics and warehousing hub.

The enhanced, next generation Volvo VNR Electric model, which began production in Q2 2022, features an operational range of up to 275 miles. 4 Gen Logistics’ Volvo VNR Electrics fleets will operate two shifts per day, making up to six runs to and from the Port of Long Beach and 4 Gen Logistics’ headquarters in Rialto, California.





4 Gen Logistics purchased 40 Volvo VNR Electric next generation trucks with funding support from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC) to reduce its impact on the communities where its freight trucks operate. One additional Volvo VNR Electric truck is being deployed as part of the Volvo LIGHTS project.

To charge its growing battery-electric fleet, 4 Gen Logistics secured more than four acres from the Port of Long Beach with a 10-year agreement to build and operate truck charging infrastructure. The site will include 60 350 kW charging stations in two phases at the POLB facility and another 30 at the Rialto facility, also in two phases, which will enable 4 Gen Logistics to charge its six-battery pack Volvo VNR Electric trucks (which feature 250 kW charging capability) to an 80% state of charge in 90 minutes.

As part of the 10-year agreement between 4 Gen Logistics and the POLB, Electrify America will install the charging at both the POLB location and the Rialto facility. (Earlier post.)

TEC Equipment’s Fontana and La Mirada locations are both Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealerships and helped 4 Gen evaluate the Volvo VNR Electric configurations that would meet the needs of their daily operations. In addition, TEC Equipment’s Southern California service teams have completed the comprehensive training to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs, and stock an inventory of key parts to help get customers back on the road quickly.