Constellium supplying aluminum auto body sheet solutions for Mercedes-Benz C-Class

14 September 2022

Constellium SE is supplying aluminum auto body sheet solutions for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class produced in Europe, China, and South Africa and sold around the world. Constellium provides aluminum for the hood, roof, tailgate, and fenders of the Mercedes-Benz model.

Aluminum is a natural choice to make vehicles lighter and more efficient, and provides numerous additional benefits to enhance vehicle design, durability and safety. For the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Constellium provides its Surfalex solution for the outer closures to deliver exceptional surface quality for sharp designs as well as to maximize corrosion resistance.

For the inner closure parts, Constellium Securalex responds to demanding pedestrian safety requirements.

Constellium and Mercedes-Benz AG share a long history and we are proud to be a global partner on their Mercedes-Benz C-Class. This project demonstrates our ability to manage complex global programs by leveraging the expertise and commitment of our technical and customer service teams across multiple markets.

—Dieter Höll, Vice President of Global Automotive Rolled Products at Constellium

Auto body sheet solutions for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class are delivered by Constellium’s ASI-certified plant in Neuf-Brisach, France. Constellium also supplies the front crash management system for this vehicle from its plant in Gottmadingen, Germany.

Constellium, a full-service supplier of rolled and extruded aluminum solutions for the global automotive market, supplies aluminum for 1 in 4 vehicles produced in Europe and the US.

