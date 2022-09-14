Electrify America to install 30 charging stations with battery energy storage at the Port of Long Beach for drayage trucks

Electrify America plans to install 30 electric fleet-dedicated chargers paired with battery energy storage systems (BESS) at the Port of Long Beach, California, as part of Electrify America’s $25-million “Green City” investment in the region at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

Teaming with trucking company 4 Gen Logistics, Electrify America is building on its commitment to provide charging infrastructure to the City of Long Beach to support 4 Gen’s 60 electric trucks conducting drayage operations in Southern California.





As part of the nation’s busiest port complex, Electrify America will provide tailored charging solutions for a fleet of electric trucks including class 8 Volvo Trucks and Kenworth battery electric trucks. The 30 fleet-dedicated chargers will provide the fastest charging speeds available today—150kW (Ultra-Fast) and 350kW (Hyper-Fast)—to support 4 Gen Logistics’ pledge to have a zero-emission fleet by 2025.

Onsite, behind-the-meter battery energy storage systems (BESS) will be installed at the Port of Long Beach to facilitate the fleet-dedicated charging infrastructure. The battery energy storage systems store power when electricity costs are low and supplement power during high points of consumption, minimizing impact on the electrical grid and mitigating demand surges.

Electrify America’s “Green City” program serving Long Beach and the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles is part of the company’s broader plan to invest $200 million in California Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and education programs in the state over 30 months.

Electrify America will further expand these “Green City” investments, and the collaboration with 4 Gen Logistics, with 14 total Ultra-Fast and Hyper-Fast electric fleet chargers with onsite battery energy storage systems in Rialto, California. The Rialto charging station will serve drayage trucks that travel to and from the Ports Complex and is expected to open next year.