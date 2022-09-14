Last call; Ram 1500 EcoDiesel production ends in January 2023

Ram Truck is offering consumers a final opportunity to order its Ram 1500 EcoDiesel model; production of the 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will conclude in January 2023. Introduced in 2014, with a significant upgrade integrated for the 2020 model year, the EcoDiesel V-6 engine provided a number of powertrain milestones.

The 2020 Ram 1500 was the US’ most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, with 480 lb-ft of torque (651 N·m), and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds. The new-generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel reinforced Ram Truck’s commitment to powertrain leadership and led the segment in fuel economy.

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel 4x2 scored 32 mpg highway and 29 mpg highway for 4x4 models. Ram EcoDiesel’s range exceeded 1,000 miles per fill-up, the highest among all pickup trucks. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel was available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.





The EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V-6 available in the 2023 Ram 1500

Our Ram EcoDiesel V-6 engine has delighted consumers with the highest half-ton diesel torque rating and towing capability while being the first to exceed 1,000 miles of range. As we quickly pivot toward an electrified future, we wanted to celebrate this last EcoDiesel milestone by offering our loyal light-duty diesel enthusiasts a final opportunity to order the truck they love. —Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis

Ram will offer a 1500 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) pickup truck in 2024, a full portfolio of electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and in all segments by 2030.

The 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in Crew Cab 4x4 models and can be ordered now. EcoDiesel will be available in Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited models.