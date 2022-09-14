Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BMW to use injection-moulded plastics from recycled fishing nets and ropes in NEUE KLASSE models

Last call; Ram 1500 EcoDiesel production ends in January 2023

14 September 2022

Ram Truck is offering consumers a final opportunity to order its Ram 1500 EcoDiesel model; production of the 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will conclude in January 2023. Introduced in 2014, with a significant upgrade integrated for the 2020 model year, the EcoDiesel V-6 engine provided a number of powertrain milestones.

The 2020 Ram 1500 was the US’ most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, with 480 lb-ft of torque (651 N·m), and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds. The new-generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel reinforced Ram Truck’s commitment to powertrain leadership and led the segment in fuel economy.

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel 4x2 scored 32 mpg highway and 29 mpg highway for 4x4 models. Ram EcoDiesel’s range exceeded 1,000 miles per fill-up, the highest among all pickup trucks. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel was available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.

ET023_025EPh1b5kv3tdh5fhbbvod82mjqajr

The EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V-6 available in the 2023 Ram 1500

Our Ram EcoDiesel V-6 engine has delighted consumers with the highest half-ton diesel torque rating and towing capability while being the first to exceed 1,000 miles of range. As we quickly pivot toward an electrified future, we wanted to celebrate this last EcoDiesel milestone by offering our loyal light-duty diesel enthusiasts a final opportunity to order the truck they love.

—Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis

Ram will offer a 1500 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) pickup truck in 2024, a full portfolio of electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and in all segments by 2030.

The 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in Crew Cab 4x4 models and can be ordered now. EcoDiesel will be available in Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited models.

Posted on 14 September 2022 in Diesel, Engines, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)