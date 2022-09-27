2023 PEUGEOT e-208 BEV to use new e-308’s drivetrain

After an initial optimization at the end of 2021, which increased its range by 6.5% (+22 km), the PEUGEOT e-208 will benefit from a major technological shift in 2023 to incorporate the new PEUGEOT e-308’s drivetrain: maximum power will increase by 15%, while major work on efficiency will reduce average energy consumption to just 12 kWh/100 km, increasing the range by 10.5%, or 38 km, to reach up to 400 km.





The PEUGEOT e-208, the 100% electric version of the 208, also features the PEUGEOT i-cockpit with its compact steering wheel. This guarantees direct sensations and unparalleled handling.

The new version of the 100% electric PEUGEOT e-208 will come with:

A new engine with 115 kW/156 hp, an additional 15 kW/20 hp and 260 N·m of torque.

A new, more efficient high-voltage battery, with a gross capacity of 51 kWh (48.1 kWh useful) and operating at 400 volts.

The first stage of optimization implemented a series of measures, which are still present in the new e-208:

A heat pump coupled with a humidity sensor installed on top of the windscreen maximises the energy efficiency of the heating and air conditioning. The information transmitted by the sensor makes it possible to control the air recirculation in the passenger compartment more accurately and, ultimately, to preserve the amount of energy contained in the battery when heating and maintaining the temperature inside the vehicle.

A class “A+” tire, 16-inch wheels which minimizes energy loss through friction.

A transmission ratio of the gearbox that increases the range on road and highway journeys.

The effectiveness of the first development is particularly noticeable at low outside temperatures. But beyond the substantial increases in range on the WLTP cycle, there are significant benefits for customer usage as well. Including 40 km in urban traffic at temperatures close to 0°C.

Two types of on-board chargers are available on the PEUGEOT e-208: as standard, a single-phase 7.4 kW charger and, as an option, a three-phase 11 kW charger. In addition, the PEUGEOT e-208 is capable of fast charging: from a 100kW public charging point, it is possible to go from 20% to 80% charge in less than 25 minutes.

Using a push button on the center console, the driver can select one of the three available driving modes (ECO, NORMAL and SPORT) to increase range or performance.

Via the BRAKE mode, activated by another button on the gearbox control line, the user can also increase energy recovery while accentuating deceleration on release of the accelerator pedal.

Depending on the country of sale, the new PEUGEOT e-208 can be purchased on the Brand’s online sales site. The new PEUGEOT e-208 will arrive on the market in 2023.

Almost 110,000 e-208s have been produced since its launch in 2019, but above all, the PEUGEOT e-208 has been leading sales in the electric B segment in Europe since the beginning of 2022 and, over the same period, in 1st place for all segments combined of electric vehicles sold in France.