Hitachi Astemo receives EV e-Axle orders from Honda; aiming for $2.8B in electrification business by FY25; more than doubling by FY2030

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. has received electric axle (e-Axle) orders for mid-size and large-size battery-electric vehicles from Honda Motor Co., Ltd., slated for a global rollout in 2026. Hitachi Astemo will deliver a high-performance, integrated drive unit for Honda, with the e-Axle system combining a highly efficient, silicon carbide (SiC) inverter; a square-wire, low-loss and high-efficiency motor; and a compact, quiet gearbox from a gearbox manufacturer.

A number of countries around the world have been expressing their commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, and automakers are accelerating the launch of environmentally friendly vehicles, which include electrified vehicles. Demand is expected to rise for e-Axles that are not only lightweight, compact and efficient, but also more efficient to manufacture, with lower cost through a reduced number of parts.

To this end, Hitachi Astemo will respond to the rapidly expanding e-Axle demand by expanding sales of its in-house developed electric axles to various automobile manufacturers globally. It will also supply motors and inverters for electric axles assembled by automobile and gearbox manufacturers.

Moving forward, Hitachi Astemo intends to strengthen its position as a global leader in electrification. This will be achieved by leveraging synergies from the 2021 merger, taking advantage of the integrated technologies and resources while further enhancing its global production bases.

Specifically for the electrification business, it is aiming to invest ¥300 billion (US$2.1 billion) including R&D until fiscal 2025, increase sales revenue to more than ¥400 billion (US$2.8 billion) in fiscal 2025 and more than double sales revenue by fiscal 2030.

Hitachi Astemo in cooperation with Hitachi’s R&D Group offers an inverter with industry-leading power density, due its cooling power module and small, thin, highly heat-dissipating insulation mounting technology.

Motors are Hitachi’s founding product, and Hitachi Astemo has established a competitive advantage in torque density through the technologies it cultivated over the years, including material development, analysis, sound-reducing and manufacturing technologies to develop the magnetic circuits comprised of magnets, electromagnetic steel sheets, and windings.

Hitachi Astemo also shows its strengths as a systems integrator, which includes optimization control software for motors and gears.