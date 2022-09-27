Mitsubishi boosts 2023 Outlander PHEV AER to 38 miles; priced from $39,845
The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the next generation of the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), is rated to offer 38 miles of all-electric range from a 350-volt, 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted below the floor and between the wheels for a low center of gravity, but minimal loss of ground clearance. This is a 40% improvement in electric range over the previous model.
Making use of the onboard DC fast-charger, the pack can be filled to 80% capacity in approximately 38 minutes; 2023 Outlander PHEV is the only non-luxury-brand plug-in hybrid in the US to offer fast-charging. The vehicle also can be charged from a level- 1 or level-2 wall charger, or via the internal combustion engine itself using Charge Mode while driving or parked.
Matched with a 2.4-liter MIVEC four-cylinder Atkinson Cycle gasoline engine and expanded 14.8-gallon fuel tank, the vehicle features a 64 MPGe rating, and will offer up to 420 miles of combined electric-gasoline range on a single charge and single tank of fuel.
The 2023 Outlander PHEV is fitted with a new generation of Mitsubishi Motors’ twin-motor Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, utilizing the gasoline engine and front motor to drive the front wheels, and a stand-alone rear-mounted motor to drive the rear axle.
Both electric motors are more powerful than previous, with the front at 114-horsepower and rear at 134-horsepower, bringing combined system power to 248-horsepower and 332 lb/ft of torque.
The 2023 Outlander PHEV will go on sale in select US markets starting in November, followed later by availability across the whole country. The seven-passenger 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will carry a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting from $39,845.
Bump the capacity to 50 miles and use LiFePO4 cells in a blade pack with 10000+ 80%DOD cycle life and I will buy one tomorrow. Otherwise a conventional LI-ion be it NMC or high Ni cathode will not tolerate 80% DOD for more than a 1000 cycles that's only 38k miles on that pack of you use it primarily for commuting. 50 miles is a true 40 miles 80% DOD pack and with LiFePO4 cells and their normal 10000+ K cycle life that's 400,000 miles and well worth the PHEV premium economically. Otherwise it's a loss for sure economically.
Posted by: JamesDo88039200 | 28 September 2022 at 06:30 AM