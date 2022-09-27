VinFast and Renesas expand partnership to EV development

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
27 September 2022

VinFast, Vietnam’s first global EV maker, and Renesas Electronics Corporation are expanding their collaboration agreement to include automotive technology development of electric vehicles (EVs) and delivery of system components. As part of the newly expanded agreement, Renesas will provide a broader range of products to VinFast, which will include SoCs, microcontrollers, analog and power semiconductors.

Renesas will also provide technical support to assist VinFast in developing future automotive applications and mobility services.

By gaining access to Renesas' leading-edge technologies and expertise in the automotive industry, VinFast will accelerate the development of new EVs and market expansion with the aim to increase aggressively its annual production and sales.

The two companies will regularly share product development roadmaps, market trends and requirements, project implementation progress as well as new cooperation opportunities.

VinFast and Renesas have previously collaborated on automotive infotainment systems, and Renesas’ SoCs (System-on-Chips), R-Car, and analog products have already been implemented in VinFast's new VF8 and VF9 EV models.

