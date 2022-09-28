2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover pricing starts at $43,190

The 2023 Nissan Ariya—Nissan’s first all-electric crossover (earlier post)—goes on sale late fall (FWD models only) and offers a choice between front-wheel drive and e-4ORCE all-wheel drive with a long range and standard range battery option.





Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) for the 2023 Nissan Ariya start at $43,190. Customers who participated in the Ariya reservation program will still be able to purchase their Ariya at the special reservation MSRP.

2023 Ariya buyers can choose from six well-equipped grades. Ariya models come equipped with either a standard range 63 kWh battery or 87 kWh long range battery of usable capacity (63 kWh exclusive to Ariya Engage), with up to 304 miles of range and output ratings ranging from 214 to 389 horsepower.

In addition to front-wheel drive models, Ariya will also be available with Nissan’s latest all-wheel drive technology—e-4ORCE, an advanced, 100% electric all-wheel drive system that optimizes power output and braking for exceptional smoothness and stability on nearly all road surfaces with a nearly 50/50 weight distribution. Ariya e-4ORCE models will be available in early 2023.

Starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for the 2023 Nissan Ariya: