Hertz, bp collaborate to accelerate EV charging in North America

Hertz and bp signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a national network of EV charging stations powered by bp pulse, bp’s global electrification and charging solution brand.

Last week, Hertz announced it plans to order up to 175,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop EVs over the next five years. (Earlier post.)

The agreement also involves the management of Hertz’s charging infrastructure by bp pulse and the customization of its Omega software to ensure Hertz’s growing fleet of electric rental cars are recharged quickly and efficiently between rentals. Omega supports fleet operations by automating charging when the power price is low, while providing real-time visibility to EVs, chargers, power usage, and more.

Hertz has a national footprint of locations across North America suitable for bp pulse to build and manage a network of fast-charging hubs to serve Hertz customers, including taxi and ride sharing drivers, as well as the general public.





Through large-scale purchases from Tesla, Polestar and GM, Hertz has assembled a fleet of tens of thousands of EVs, which are available at 500 Hertz locations across 38 states. Hertz’s objective is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024, with continued growth through acquisitions from various EV manufacturers. Hertz has invested in thousands of charging stations across its locations, and this partnership with bp pulse will enable Hertz to substantially expand its national charging footprint.

bp acquired fleet charging and energy management company Amply Power in 2021 as part of its commitment to grow mobility and fleet products and services in North America. Amply Power, now rebranded as bp pulse, began installing charging infrastructure at 25 Hertz rental locations in multiple states in 2022.

bp pulse is expanding its global network of high-speed charging for cars, light commercial vehicles, and trucks, with a global target of more than 100,000 chargers by 2030, with about 90% of those rapid or ultra-fast chargers. The company also is partnering with fleet operators to accelerate the electric transformation of their fleets.