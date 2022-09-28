Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Autonomous driving company Pony.ai expands into Arizona, launches robotaxis with Geely in Suzhou

28 September 2022

Pony.ai, a leading global autonomous driving technology company, plans to begin testing its autonomous vehicles in Tucson, Arizona, with trained safety drivers behind the wheel of the vehicles. Pony.ai is partnering with Pima Community College and will base its operations at the new Automotive Technology & Innovation Center, located at its Downtown campus. The new Pony.ai operation is the first and only location in Arizona for the company.

To date, Pony.ai vehicles have driven more than 9.3 million autonomous testing and operation miles worldwide.

Pony.ai also announced that it is launching a robotaxi fleet in Suzhou, China, together with GEELY's ride-hailing arm, Caocao Mobility. The new robotaxi fleet will leverage Pony.ai’s autonomous driving technology and global robotaxi operations together with Caocao’s ride-hailing expertise.

In August 2022, Pony.ai joined Caocao Mobility’s ride-hailing ecosystem to provide robotaxi service to residents in Yizhuang, Beijing.

