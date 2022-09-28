Wejo integrates live, real-time connected vehicle data with prototype of autonomous vehicle

UK-based connected vehicle data company Wejo Group unveiled DLIVEREE, an AV prototype that is being used to develop and demonstrate Wejo’s Autonomous Vehicle Operating System (AV-OS), software that will use live, real-time connected vehicle data to support development, testing, and operation of AVs for the future.

The AV prototype allows Wejo to build, test, and demonstrate Wejo’s live API data powering AV development projects, including freight, delivery, and robotaxi or ride-hailing vehicle use cases. The initial prototype was showcased for the first time during Wejo’s “Data in the Desert” on-track driving experience event at Spring Mountain Motor Resort outside Las Vegas, Nevada.





DLIVEREE represents the next stage of evolution for AV-OS that will demonstrate how AV developers will be able to utilize connected car data that integrates real-time parameters, including the number of cars on the road, construction barriers, pedestrians crossing the street, cyclists, slippery roads, or other dangerous weather and road conditions.

The prototype will also support the standardization of a common connected vehicle language for AVs to communicate real-time road settings, vehicle status and inform digital-twin testing.

To be clear, Wejo is not entering the race to develop autonomous vehicles, but we are propelling AV adoption forward, and the prototype we are developing will demonstrate how Wejo’s AV-OS can empower AV developers by rapidly accelerating innovation to realize the full potential of AVs. We want to help reduce the 1.3 million deaths that happen each year on the road and the additional 8 million due to emissions. Instead of learning from historical data, our edge-based processing of live API data will provide intelligence on long-range conditions across traffic and roadways and democratizes access to live, real-time connected vehicle data, resulting in safe and efficient AV development—and truly autonomous AVs. We are ultimately supporting the creation of the most experienced driver on the road. —Richard Barlow, Founder and CEO of Wejo

With access to trillions of data points from more than 85 billion journeys and approximately 19 million vehicles that represent activities on 95% of roads in America, AV developers, DOTs, and fleet operators will be able to better understand current vehicles’ status and dynamics. This will include intended movements of vehicles (e.g., forthcoming lane change and exiting the highway) to make calculated instant decisions to maintain road safety alongside automated and non-automated vehicles on the road.

The DLIVEREE AV will showcase: