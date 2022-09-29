Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BASF introduces X3D catalyst shaping technology for optimized catalyst performance; 3D printing

29 September 2022

BASF has introduced the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing. Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and a high surface area, significantly improving the catalysts’ performance. BASF has capabilities to supply commercial quantities.

The technology offers a greater freedom of catalyst design compared to conventional production technologies. It brings catalysts’ performance to the next level and helps to customize catalysts to customers’ specific conditions and needs by designing infill pattern, fiber diameter and orientation. Customers can benefit from an increased reactor output, higher product quality and lower energy consumption.

The novel catalysts are mechanically robust and proven in commercial plant operation externally and for several years in BASF.

BASF can apply the technology to a wide variety of existing catalytic materials, including base or precious metal catalysts as well as carrier materials. BASF’s Sulfuric Acid catalysts O4-111 X3D and O4-115 X3D are the first catalysts produced with the new technology and are used in industrial plants.

Posted on 29 September 2022 in 3D printing, Catalysts, Fuels, Market Background

