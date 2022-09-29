FPT Industrial acquires a minority stake in Blue Energy Motors

FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of Iveco Group, has entered into an agreement to make a minority investment in Blue Energy Commercial Vehicles Private Ltd, a zero-emission truck technology company headquartered in Pune, India, engaged in the manufacturing of clean energy trucks under the brand Blue Energy Motors. The closing is subject to conditions precedent.

This follows the agreement announced in July for the supply of FPT Industrial natural gas engines to Blue Energy Motors, aimed at introducing the first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) heavy-duty trucks to Indian roads by the end of this year.

At the beginning of September, Blue Energy Motors officially inaugurated its assembly plant in Chakan, Pune, India, and unveiled their first fully manufactured vehicles, with the 5528 4×2 truck as the first model.





Blue Energy Motor’s 5528 truck uses a FPT multipoint stoichiometric combustion engine which ensures best-in-class fuel consumption and lower noise than diesel engines. With 280hp power and 1000N·m torque, it is one of the most powerful natural gas trucks on the market and is compatible with CNG, LNG, and biomethane.





5528 4×2 truck has Industry’s first 1000-liter fuel tank which provides the range of up to 1400 km in a single fill. With given long range, issues pertaining to range anxiety are addressed and with the upcoming LNG dispensing network, sufficient coverage across key routes in the country will be provided.

The company has installed capacity to produce 10,000 trucks / annum which can be augmented further as the ecosystem matures and demand ramps up.

The investment further demonstrates the full support of FPT Industrial to the growth of Blue Energy Motors in its ambitious plan to play a key role in India’s decarbonisation transition. Although currently focused on Natural Gas fuel applications, the collaboration also foresees the possibility of future technology deployments in the area of electrification.