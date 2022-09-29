Westinghouse advances eVinci microreactor commercialization in Canada

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
29 September 2022

Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a service agreement with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission to bring its eVinci microreactor closer to commercialization. The agreement initiates a Vendor Design Review (VDR) which is a pre-licensing technical assessment of the eVinci small modular reactor design. Westinghouse will execute both Phases 1 and 2 of the VDR as a combined program, signaling the eVinci microreactor’s design and technology maturity.

The eVinci microreactor builds on decades of Westinghouse innovation, to bring carbon-free, safe and scalable energy wherever it is needed for a wide variety of applications. These include electricity and heating for remote communities and islands, industrial sites, data centers, universities, defense facilities, marine propulsion, hydrogen generation and water purification.

The eVinci microreactor is 100% factory-built, fueled and assembled before it is shipped in a container to any location.

Westinghouse e-Vinci microreactor

A single eVinci reactor can operate in a cogeneration mode producing 5MW of electricity while simultaneously providing heat and is designed to be operational for 8+ years without the need for refueling

The key benefits of the eVinci micro reactor are attributed to its solid core and advanced heat pipes.

The heat pipes enable passive core heat extraction—i.e., no reactor coolant pump and all the associated auxiliary systems—allowing autonomous operation and inherent load following capabilities. The heat pipes also enable operation at higher temperatures, enabling higher efficient power conversion systems and high-grade process heat.

These advanced technologies together make the eVinci micro reactor a pseudo “solid-state” reactor with minimal moving parts.

