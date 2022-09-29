VIA Motors sells 2,000 Class 3 electric chassis cabs to Pegasus Specialty Vehicles

VIA Motors, a provider of electric drive technology and sustainable mobility solutions for a wide variety of Class 2 – 5 electric commercial vehicles applications, has received a purchase order for 2,000 Class 3 VIA electric cutaway chassis cabs from Pegasus Specialty Vehicles. Pegasus will leverage the flexibility of VIA’s commercial products to build Type A school buses, electric shuttles, and paratransit buses.





Pegasus has a dealerships network throughout the United States, including Creative Bus Sales, the nation’s largest bus dealership.

A Pegasus Bus on a VIA cutaway will feature all-wheel drive and industry-leading low floor height and turning radius. Gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the units will range from 12,500 to 14,000 pounds. The electric motors will generate a continuous rated 400 horsepower and will be able to transport a payload of 7,000 to 8,200 pounds within a range of 180 miles.





Pegasus Specialty Vehicles has an agreement in place with Creative Bus Sales to support the sale and servicing of their vehicles. Creative’s national dealership base consists of 23 dealers throughout the United States and Canada. This relationship allows VIA and Pegasus to leverage Creative’s extensive service network and long-established expertise in the bus market. Pegasus’ total dealer network consists of 56 dealer sales and service centers.

In the United States, there are more than 500,000 school buses on the road, bringing roughly 25 million children to and from school. Together, these school buses represent one of the largest fleets in the country and primarily run on diesel fuel, emitting more than 5 million pounds of CO 2 emissions and other toxic pollutants per year. Recently, the US Environmental Protection Agency has made more than $500 million in funds available for school districts to purchase clean, quiet, zero-emission school buses.

VIA Motors electric commercial trucks include Class 2 through Class 5 chassis cabs, cutaways, walk-in vans, and platforms with electric drive technology.