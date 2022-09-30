FreeWire Technologies to make available ultrafast, battery-integrated EV charging for Chevron and Texaco stations

FreeWire Technologies, a global electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy solutions provider and a manufacturer of ultrafast, battery-integrated EV charging stations and power solutions (earlier post), announced a program to make available battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and solutions for Chevron-branded stations. This will include both Chevron’s company-owned stations as well as its independently owned retailer and marketer stations.

FreeWire’s program will provide an integrated approach by coupling battery-integrated chargers supported by energy management software with custom branding/design and analytics.

FreeWire’s fully integrated Boost Charger will allow customers to get 200 miles of range in 15 minutes. Boost Charger features a 160 kWh battery capacity and only needs one-eighth of the input power required of legacy charging while delivering up to 200 kW of high-power charging to all EV models.

The Boost Charger plugs into existing low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging that typically requires extensive site improvements and grid upgrades.





Boost Charger 200.

FreeWire offers unique solutions to traditional fuelers, including supermajors such as bp and Phillips66, who have already tapped the California-based company to help advance their own electric-vehicle-charging plans.