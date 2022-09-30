Höegh Autoliners commits to running at least 5% of deep-sea operations on green ammonia or methanol by 2030

Höegh Autoliners has joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC) to send a strong market demand signal for the emerging technologies essential for a net-zero transition. Höegh Autoliners has committed to running at least 5% of its deep-sea operations on either green ammonia or green methanol by 2030.

Led by the World Economic Forum and the US Government, the First Movers Coalition targets hard-to-abate sectors including aluminum, aviation, chemicals, concrete, shipping, steel, and trucking, which are responsible for 30% of global emissions.

More than 50 companies including Ford Motor Company, Volvo Group, Aker ASA, Yara International, Amazon and A.P. Møller – Mærsk with a combined collective market value of about US$8.5 trillion across five continents now make up the coalition to help commercialize zero-carbon technologies.

In general, FMC member companies commit to purchasing a percentage of near-zero or zero-carbon solutions from suppliers, despite the premium cost.

If enough global companies commit a certain percentage of their future purchasing to clean technologies in this decade, this will create a market tipping point that will accelerate their affordability and drive long-term, net-zero transformation across industrial value chains. All FMC members must deliver on their commitments by 2030.

I am delighted to announce that we have joined the First Movers Coalition. This is a proud moment for our company and a decisive step on our path to zero and our ambitious target of being carbon neutral by 2040. Through our Aurora new building program, we firmly believe we will be able to meet or exceed the aim of having 5% of our deep sea operation on carbon neutral fuels, and we encourage both our customers and competitors to also join the FMC. The quest for a greener future is more important than ever, and something we must all contribute to. —Andreas Enger, Höegh Autoliners CEO

The First Movers Coalition was launched during COP-26 in Glasgow in November 2021 and was initiated by the US State Department, through Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and the World Economic Forum.

Höegh Autoliners says that it already operates and owns some of the world’s most efficient Pure Car, Truck Carriers (PCTC). The six Horizon class vessels are 40% more efficient than a standard PCTC.

The Aurora class, launched in 2021, is designed for 9,100 car equivalent units and will also be the world’s largest car carrier. The Aurora vessels will have DNVs “ammonia ready” and “methanol ready” notations, making the vessels the first in the segment to be ready to operate on zero carbon ammonia.





Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of RoRo (Roll On Roll Off) transportation services delivering cars, high and heavy and breakbulk cargoes across the world. The Company operates around 40 RoRo vessels in global trade systems and makes about 3,000 port calls each year. Höegh Autoliners has its head office in Oslo, Norway and employs around 375 people in its 16 offices worldwide and around 1,250 seafarers.