NY Governor orders regulatory action to require all LDVs sold in state to be zero-emissions by 2035

New York Governor Kathy Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to take major regulatory action that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in New York State to be zero emissions by 2035. This regulatory step will be complemented by new and ongoing investments including electric vehicle infrastructure progress, zero-emission vehicle incentives, and ensuring New York’s communities benefit from historic federal climate change investments.

California’s action finalizing the Advanced Clean Cars II regulation last month unlocked New York's ability to adopt the same regulation. (Earlier post.)

The New York regulation will build upon existing regulations enacted in New York in 2012 to require an increasing percentage of new light-duty vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) starting with 35% of sales in model year 2026, 68% of sales by 2030, and 100% of sales by 2035.

New pollutant standards for model year 2026 through model year 2034 passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles with internal combustion engines would also be required. The regulation provides manufacturers with flexibility in meeting the emission requirements and achieving a successful transition to cleaner vehicles.

The directed regulatory action announced today builds on New York's ongoing efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, including the adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks regulation in December 2021. That regulation will drive an increase in the number of medium- and heavy-duty ZEV models available as purchase options for vehicle purchasers and fleets.

In addition, several transit agencies including the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority, and the Metropolitan Transit Authority are leading with second wave deployments of electric buses. DEC, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), New York Power Authority (NYPA), and DOT (Department of Transportation) are assisting these authorities with these efforts.

New York is investing more than $1 billion in zero-emissions vehicles of all weight classes over the next five years. Active light-duty vehicle initiatives include zero-emission vehicle purchase rebates through NYSERDA’s Drive Clean Rebate Program, zero-emission vehicle and charging infrastructure grants through DEC’s Climate Smart Communities Municipal Grant Program, as well as the “EV Make Ready” initiative, NYPA’s EVolve NY charging infrastructure program, and DOT’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) charging infrastructure program to help expand electric vehicle use.