Raven SR and Emerging Fuels Technology to collaborate on syngas upgrading for SAF and renewable diesel

Raven SR, a renewable fuels company, and Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to integrate their respective technologies into an advanced system for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.

The resulting production platform will include Raven SR’s patented Steam/CO 2 Reformer process (earlier post) and EFT’s patented Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and Maxx Jet/ Maxx Diesel upgrading technology. This combination will allow Raven SR to produce high-quality synthetic fuels at higher than currently feasible volumes within small, modular systems.

The Raven SR technology is a non-combustion thermal process for converting organic waste and landfill gas to hydrogen and Fischer-Tropsch synfuels. Raven SR’s Steam/CO 2 Reformation process uses high-temperature super-heated steam to cause rapid decomposition of the feedstock to create a hydrogen-rich syngas prior to hydrogen purification or the Fischer-Tropsch process.

We expect to go to market on an accelerated timeframe for SAF and other renewable Fischer-Tropsch fuels by incorporating EFT’s well-regarded catalyst/reactor technologies. The collaboration with EFT, particularly their 75 BPD and 500 BPD systems, which will match up well with our standard systems, will enable us to produce advanced fuels from waste on a local basis. —Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR

Under the MOU, Raven SR and EFT will work together to optimize their process to maximize production while further reducing emissions. The Master License Agreement will enable Raven SR to deploy its technology with EFT technology on a global scale, producing liquid fuels more quickly and nearer to market.

Raven SR’s technology is designed to produce more hydrogen per ton of waste than competing processes, making the cost per kg of hydrogen competitive, which has been a challenge of adopting hydrogen as a fuel source – and bringing long-term and integrated value to Raven. The technology can also be implemented quickly, meeting demand faster and closer to the market. Raven SR’s unique process can also convert waste to produce other renewable energy products, such as sustainable aviation fuel, synthetic liquid fuels (diesel, Jet A, mil-spec, JP-8), additives and solvents (such as methanol, butanol, and naphtha).

This collaboration with EFT provides Raven SR with the latest proprietary Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and Maxx Jet/ Maxx Diesel upgrading technology to create a scalable, sustainable path for converting syngas into very high yields of high-quality jet fuel and diesel fuel products.