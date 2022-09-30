ZEV Station debuts charging in Palm Springs; awarded $2.7M for ZEV infrastructure

Transportation is now the largest source of carbon emissions in the US. To address this, the federal and state governments are accelerating incentives for Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) and their infrastructures to shift away from fossil fuels, funding a massive shift to EV fast charging and hydrogen refueling.

ZEV Station is helping to help remove the vehicle from the carbon equation with ultra-fast, carbon-free fuel for both electric and hydrogen vehicles. (Earlier post.) ZEV Station has now launched its first public charging stations with a Ribbon Cutting event at the Palm Springs Art Museum.





ZEV Station public charging station in Palm Springs

The charging dispensers have the capability of SAE J1772 CCS1 and Tesla charging allowing both types of vehicles to charge. ZEV Fleet Co., a subsidiary of ZEV Station, was also launched at the ribbon cutting.





ZEV Fleet All Electric Step Vans (Class 2)

ZEV Fleet plans to demonstrate a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) model, by leasing an all-electric step vans to last-mile delivery fleets using AC & DC Charging. This will enable last mile delivery fleet owners to evaluate the benefit of a Class 2 EV delivery van and entice them to sign up for ZEV Station’s offtake agreements.





ZEV Station Charger (120kW)

ZEV Station has recently been awarded three California ZEV infrastructure Grants totaling $2.7M: CEC Rural Charging, EnergIIZE Jumpstart, and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Incentive (HVIP) for ZEV Fleet’s electric vans. The grants will help accelerate their next phase in ZEV Infrastructure, a highway environmental oasis off the I-10 in Palm Springs.