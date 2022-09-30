Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Eviation’s electric commuter plane Alice makes first test flight
FreeWire Technologies to make available ultrafast, battery-integrated EV charging for Chevron and Texaco stations

ZEV Station debuts charging in Palm Springs; awarded $2.7M for ZEV infrastructure

30 September 2022

Transportation is now the largest source of carbon emissions in the US. To address this, the federal and state governments are accelerating incentives for Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) and their infrastructures to shift away from fossil fuels, funding a massive shift to EV fast charging and hydrogen refueling.

ZEV Station is helping to help remove the vehicle from the carbon equation with ultra-fast, carbon-free fuel for both electric and hydrogen vehicles. (Earlier post.) ZEV Station has now launched its first public charging stations with a Ribbon Cutting event at the Palm Springs Art Museum.

IMG_1825

ZEV Station public charging station in Palm Springs

The charging dispensers have the capability of SAE J1772 CCS1 and Tesla charging allowing both types of vehicles to charge. ZEV Fleet Co., a subsidiary of ZEV Station, was also launched at the ribbon cutting.

Unnamed

ZEV Fleet All Electric Step Vans (Class 2)

ZEV Fleet plans to demonstrate a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) model, by leasing an all-electric step vans to last-mile delivery fleets using AC & DC Charging. This will enable last mile delivery fleet owners to evaluate the benefit of a Class 2 EV delivery van and entice them to sign up for ZEV Station’s offtake agreements.

Unnamed

ZEV Station Charger (120kW)

ZEV Station has recently been awarded three California ZEV infrastructure Grants totaling $2.7M: CEC Rural Charging, EnergIIZE Jumpstart, and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Incentive (HVIP) for ZEV Fleet’s electric vans. The grants will help accelerate their next phase in ZEV Infrastructure, a highway environmental oasis off the I-10 in Palm Springs.

Today we welcome the first step for us starting DC Fast charging in Palm Springs, California. ZEV Station has the mission to replace fossil fuels with zero- carbon energy. It’s our firm belief that EV charging and later hydrogen will replace gasoline & diesel, respectively. ZEV Station is planning next year to have a larger site, a Premier location off the I-10 Highway to showcase exactly this.

—Jesse Schneider, CEO/CTO of ZEV Station

Posted on 30 September 2022 in Electric (Battery), Hydrogen, Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)