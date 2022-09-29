Next generation BMW voice assistant to be based on Amazon Alexa technology

The next-generation BMW voice assistant will be built on Alexa technology, according to Stephan Durach, Senior Vice-President Connected Company and Development Technical Operations BMW Group, and Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, Amazon, at Amazon’s annual Devices and Services launch event.

Since the introduction of the first BMW voice assistant (BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant) in 2018, voice interaction has become an increasingly important part of BMW iDrive. The new BMW voice assistant will work in cooperation with Alexa, providing customers the benefits of an intelligent assistant that is the vehicle and services expert, while Alexa provides the familiar experience many customers are already using today—such as the ability to control music, remotely manage their smart home, add items to a shopping list, or check the weather for the day.

Customers can still choose to use either the BMW voice assistant and Alexa individually, or have both assistants work alongside each other.

The first vehicles with the new generation of BMW’s voice assistant will launch within the next two years.

The BMW Group said that customer data is protected and processed in accordance with data privacy requirements by means of established processes across all the markets in which the company operates. The BMW Group and Amazon said they share the strong commitment to maintaining customers’ trust and protecting their privacy, including giving them control over their data.