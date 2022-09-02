Topsoe confirms FID to build world’s largest SOEC electrolyzer plant; company’s biggest single investment

The Board of Topsoe has made the final investment decision (FID) to begin construction of the world’s largest SOEC electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Herning, Denmark. Plant manufacturing capacity is 500 MW per year with an option to expand to 5 GW.





Rendering of SOEC electrolyzer plant.

SOEC technology consumes less electricity than alkaline and PEM technologies, as the process requires less power overall; with the integration of a steam feed, the SOEC process becomes even more efficient.

The case for using electrolysis to produce green fuels is now well established, but manufacturing capacity has always been the challenge. We are facing this challenge head on. We are dedicated to taking the lead on scaling power-to-x technology to help drive the energy transition, and we are investing over DKK 2 billion [US$267 million] to meet this demand and address this fundamental supply weakness. This is the single biggest investment in the company’s history, clearly highlighting our commitment to driving the energy transition, and we hope this huge facility will act as a catalyst for new investment in the future. —Roeland Baan, Topsoe CEO

Sundus Cordelia Ramli, CCO of Topsoe’s Power-to-X division, said that Topsoe already has 500 MW of pre-sold capacity and is in discussions with other potential offtake partners as well.

At 500 MW capacity per year, the new facility will be the world’s largest SOEC manufacturing plant. This is a rapid acceleration not just for Topsoe, but also Denmark.

Topsoe is also delivering on its REPowerEU ambitions when, in May 2022, a Joint Declaration was signed along with other industry leaders and the European Commission to commit to a tenfold increase of European electrolyzer manufacturing capacity by 2025.