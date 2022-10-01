Ammonia power company Amogy launches operations in Norway

Amogy Inc., a developer of energy-dense ammonia power solutions, opened its Norway operations with the hiring of Christian W. Berg, Managing Director, Amogy Norway. Berg joins Amogy Norway from his most recent position as Director of Business Development for Yara Clean Ammonia, a decarbonization-focused subsidiary of leading global ammonia producer, Yara International ASA.

Berg will be tasked with accelerating Amogy’s effort in commercializing its ammonia-to-power technology with partners in the Scandinavian countries. Norway, known as a renewable energy and global shipping leader, has the advanced infrastructure necessary to make ammonia a viable fuel source for cargo ships as well as an ecosystem that presents strategic commercial partnership opportunities for Amogy.

Norway is already developing ammonia refueling stations (bunkering locations) for ships. In February 2021, it was also announced that the country would house Europe’s first large-scale green ammonia project, making it an ideal second home for Amogy.

Amogy will establish its Norwegian headquarters in Stavanger, a city with a rich and active history in the oil and shipping industries that has transformed into a regional center for renewable energy production and innovation. Amogy will also open a satellite office in Stord, co-located with the Maritime Cleantech (MCT) cluster headquarters office and the Catapult Centre Sustainable Energy test center. Amogy is a member of MCT and is evaluating projects to test in Stord, where its zero-emission shipping technology would be tested in simulated real-life conditions alongside other advanced sustainable energy technologies.

Worldwide, transportation accounts for approximately a quarter of global carbon emissions. Amogy, with its ammonia-to-power technology, aims to reduce more than five billion metric tons of CO 2 -equivalent emissions by 2040, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050.

Beyond high energy density, ammonia has several key advantages that make it a suitable choice for ocean-going vessels and smaller ships, Amogy says. Ammonia is already a globally traded commodity, with 20 million tons of the chemical shipped each year. The presence of existing ammonia transportation and storage infrastructure also provides a ready foundation for a future zero-carbon fuel value chain in shipping. Further, Norway is pioneering production of zero emissions, renewable-generated green ammonia, which is essential for ammonia’s potential as a clean fuel.

Following recent successes with technology demonstrations and fundraising, Amogy is in the process of scaling its technology to decarbonize cargo ships and other heavy-duty transportation systems, some of the largest emitters of greenhouse gasses. The company will also pursue strategic partnerships in the region to further these efforts, including a recent MOU signed with Amon Maritime, an ammonia-powered shipping and technology company, to create competitive, full-scale, carbon free transportation solutions.

Amogy’s executive and R&D facility will continue to operate out of its Brooklyn headquarters while additional business development and operations teams will be established in Norway.