Audi adds new RWD variant to Q4 e-tron family

01 October 2022

Audi of America’s Q4 e-tron family welcomes a new rear-wheel drive variant: the Q4 40 e-tron. With the addition of the Q4 40 e-tron, customers can achieve an EPA estimated range of up to 265 miles. With the addition of the fourth and fifth models to Audi’s fully electric fleet, the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi says it has the largest offering of fully electric models of any automaker in the US.

Small-10199-Audie-trongroupshot

Audi e-tron group shot

Powering the Q4 40 e-tron is a permanently excited synchronous electric motor on the rear axle producing 201 horsepower. The Q4 50 e-tron and its Sportback variant come equipped with an asynchronous motor in the front, and a permanently excited synchronous motor in the rear, raising the horsepower to 295.

Small-10193-2023Q4e-tron

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

The Q4 e-tron model line features seating for five and available towing up to 2,650 pounds on the quattro models. The Q4 e-tron offers 24.8 cubic feet of storage with the rear seatbacks upright and 53.1 cubic feet of storage with with the rear seatbacks lowered. The Q4 Sportback e-tron offers 26.1 cubic feet of storage with the rear seatbacks upright, and 54.4 cubic feet of storage with the rear seatbacks lowered, comparable to that of the best-selling Audi Q5.

Small-10200-Q4Sportbacke-tronMY22

2022 Q4 Sportback e-tron

2023 Model Year Highlights:

  • S line exterior arrives standard on the Q4 50 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron. The Q4 40 e-tron receives advanced line exterior as standard.

  • Available Matrix-design headlights with digital daytime running lights include customizable light signatures, as well as animation for both the headlights and taillights.

  • A larger 11.6-inch center MMI touch display is now standard, delivering a user experience which is both visually and operationally more convenient.

  • Available augmented reality head-up display, offers easy to understand projections of the navigation system’s directional cues, start points and destination end points. These navigational cues appear to be floating roughly 33 feet from the driver, displayed in the real world ahead making navigating unfamiliar roads even easier.

Key specifications and pricing

Q4 40 e-tron Q4 50 e-tron Q4 Sportback
50 e-tron
Maximum Horsepower 201 295 295
Top track speed (mph) 99 112 112
Drivetrain RWD quattro quattro
Battery (gross capacity) 82 kWh 82 kWh 82 kWh
EPA-estimated range (miles) 265 236 242
MPGe (city/highway/combined)
(EPA-est.)		 112/94/103 97/87/93 100/89/95
Starting MSRP $48,800 $53,800 $56,800

01 October 2022

